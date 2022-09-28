Updated: Zuma’s bid to be elected as national chairperson rejected

Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma’s (pictured) home province of KwaZulu-Natal province is not supporting his bid to be elected as the next ANC national chairperson.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Zuma indicated that he was available to contest the ANC national chairperson position at the upcoming party national conference scheduled for December.

However, the ANC KZN provincial executive committee (PEC) — which held a special meeting on Monday, said it had resolved to endorse Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha, for the position of national chairperson.

The ANC PEC, which endorsed former health minister, Zweli Mkhize’s bid to become the next party president, also snubbed Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who has made herself available to contest the presidency.

Briefing the media in Durban on Tuesday, ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, said the decision to announce the province’s preferred candidates followed a robust debate within the party’s branches in KZN.

“This is a popular view of our branches,” he said.

Other ANC candidates who have been endorsed by the KwaZulu-Natal PEC include the current ANC treasurer general, Paul Mashatile, who will be contesting the deputy president position, former Eastern Cape premier, Phumulo Masualle, who will be contesting the ANC secretary general position and former water and sanitation minister, Nomvula Mokonyane, who will be contesting the deputy secretary general position.

As for the position of ANC treasurer general, Mtolo said the PEC resolved to allow other provinces to come up with their preferred candidates. Mtolo made it clear that the PEC’s candidate list could change between now and December.

“It’s not cast in stone. We are open to persuasion,” he said.

The endorsement of the candidates, Mtolo said, paved the way for the KZN PEC to begin negotiating with those ANC provinces who hold a different view on the leadership matter.

“We will go to those engagements with an open mind,” he said.

While Mkhize is expected to contest against President Cyril Ramaphosa, and is supported by the majority of ANC KZN regions, most of the branches are yet to officially endorse him. Dlamini-Zuma has been endorsed by Zuma.

The endorsement of candidates by branches takes place during branch general meetings (BGMs) which most of the branches in the province are yet to hold Political analyst, professor Bheki Mngomezulu, hailed the KZN PEC’s candidate lists as “inclusive”.

“There are people from other provinces such as Stanley Mathabatha, Phumulo Masuelle and Paul Mashatile. This will make it easier for KZN to start to lobby other provinces,” he said.

On the PEC’s decision to go against Zuma and his candidate, Dlamini-Zuma, Mngomezulu said the KZN PEC made the right call when it settled for Mkhize over the Cogta minister.

“I think former president Jacob Zuma should have just kept quiet and allowed branches to decide on Dlamini-Zuma.

“This would have been important given that there are people who hate Zuma with passion. Those people wouldn’t have supported Dlamini-Zuma if they realised that she was being supported by the former president,” he said.