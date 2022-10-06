Updated: Mncwango quits as DA member of legislature

Chris Ndaliso

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal lost another young black leader on Tuesday. Zwakele Mncwango, the party’s former provincial leader, has resigned as the party’s KZN legislature member, effective from October 15.

Mncwango cited some national leadership decisions as part of the reason for his resignation from the legislature.

He said his resignation will allow him time to reflect on a number of issues.

“I want to look into what I need to do next. I feel that I’m no longer able to represent the organisation [DA] in the legislature sphere of government. I’m one of those individuals who can still contribute to the country politically. I’ll be making a decision in the next few days,” said Mncwango.

He said the national leadership of the party should start looking at the reasons why leaders in the province start feeling uncomfortable.

“You ask the question whether the organisation is still [going] in the direction towards what you think is best for the country.”

Why does it feel difficult for some members to defend some of the decisions taken by the national leadership? I think it’s in the best interest of the party to replace me with someone who can defend some of the decisions taken by the national leadership

“I’m grateful to have worked with leaders like Francois [Rodger] and Dean [Mcpherson]. We have worked well as a team,” he said.

On his Facebook page on Wednesday, Mncwango posted that his decision was informed by factors that he has pondered over a period of time in terms of his role in politics.

He said he questioned whether or not the KZN legislature is the right place to continue to best serve the people of the province.

“There are certain options that I might consider for the future, such as whether to remain in politics or further my academic studies or even venture into the corporate world,” said Mncwango in the statement.

ALSO READ | DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango bows out

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers on Wednesday acknowledged and accepted Mncwango’s resignation.

“We welcome his decision to remain a member of the DA. The party in KZN would like to thank Zwakele for his enormous contribution to the party as both the DA caucus leader in eThekwini and the provincial leader of the party,” said Rodgers.

He said Mncwango had met with him prior to his official resignation to indicate his reasons for stepping down.

Political commentator Xolani Dube said it is dawning on young black leaders in the DA that they are not white, and that the DA has no black interests at heart.

“These young [black] leaders suffer from a political identity crisis. These are the people who joined when the DA was recruiting fiercely in the black communities and they joined the bandwagon. These are the same people who were saying that the DA is not about skin colour. You find the rejection of the natives not only in the DA, but also in other political parties,” said Dube.