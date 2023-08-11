‘Warmongers’ are behind the instability in Nongoma says ANC

By Clive Ndou

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the deployment of police experts to investigate murders and other incidents of political violence in Nongoma and surrounding areas.

Last month, NFP Nongoma Municipality councillor, Ntombenhle Mchunu, was shot dead at her home in Nongoma.

A few days ago, unknown people fired shots at the home of ANC Mzala Nxumalo regional secretary, Ntokozo Nxumalo.

ALSO READ | Calls mount for ‘cleansing’ to stem political killings

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, who described the shooting at the Nxumalo home as an act of intimidation, said the party was of the view that “warmongers” have launched a campaign to plunge Nongoma and surrounding areas into violence.

Our message to the chief warmongers is that the majority of South Africans and the people of KwaZulu-Natal will crush all attempts aimed at taking us back to the era of black-on-black violence. READ MORE Biggest plane Pietermaritzburg has ever seen touches down in the city

It was only through the arrest of those behind the current violence, Mtolo said, that peace can return to the area.

“As the ANC, we are confident that KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will assign experts in intelligence gathering to look into both matters.

“A team of ballistic experts must also be deployed to ensure the gathering of evidence and spot examinations of cartridges found on two crime scenes,” he said.

KZN provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police had registered a case of malicious damage to property following the shooting at Nxumalo’s residence.

The shootings in Nongoma and surrounding areas came weeks after the removal of IFP office-bearers, including former IFP mayor, Albert Mncwango, through a vote of no confidence sponsored by ANC and NFP councillors.

While the ANC has blamed IFP members for the current violence, the IFP have dismissed the accusations against members of the party.

ALSO READ | Urgent intervention needed to curb political killings in KZN

IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said it was irresponsible for any political party to make “unfounded” claims.

The public, Hlengwa said, should wait for police to conclude their investigations before reaching any conclusion.