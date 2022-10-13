WATCH | Councillor Khumalo under fire following controversial video clip

Chris Ndaliso

The IFP councillor and speaker of Abaqulusi Municipality has come under fire for allegedly threatening to get an ANC-aligned employee fired to make way for an IFP-aligned person.

Councillor Micheal Khumalo was caught on a video clip addressing mourners at the funeral of IFP councillor Phaphama Mbatha, saying that he will instruct the municipal manager to fire a municipal worker in order to create a vacancy for any young person from the Mbatha family.

He said if the manager says there are no vacancies, then his instruction will be to fire anyone who is aligned with the ANC to make space for the Mbatha family member.

Mbatha died in a car accident a few weeks ago. Khumalo said he would stand by his utterances, stressing that he will instruct the municipal manager to carry out his order.

Khumalo and Abaqulusi mayor Mncedisi Maphisa could not be reached for comment.

They both said they were in a meeting but did not return calls seeking comment.

National IFP aware of the video

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party has been made aware of the video.

He said the party’s political oversight committee (POC) is looking into the matter.

Councillor Khumalo will present himself to the POC at its next meeting to explain himself. The IFP reiterates the importance of the separation of party and state/government, and due adherence to employment processes within the dictates of the law.

ANC describes incident as ‘disgusting’

The ANC in KZN said “disgusting” is the only word appropriate to describe the “unmasking” of an “insensitive populist” Khumalo.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said it was shocking that within “our ranks” as political parties and the IFP in particular, there are insensitive populists using funerals to grandstand.

We have noted that the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sihle Zikalala has instructed his department to conduct an investigation into the possible violation of the code of conduct of councillors. For our part, as the ANC, we will request the public protector to move in and conduct an investigation.

He said the [Abaqulusi] municipal office bearers did not contribute to the enhancement or fulfilment of the objectives of local government, as required by the Constitution, to provide democratic and accountable governance for local communities; to ensure the provision of services to communities in a sustainable manner; to promote social and economic development; to promote a safe and healthy environment; and to encourage the involvement of communities and community organisations in the matters of local government.

DA says it advocates for fair and equal opportunities for all

DA chief whip in the municipality, Swelakhe Shelembe said his party advocates for fair and equal opportunities for all, regardless of political affiliations.

We are against what the speaker has said. Since the IFP is in its second term in the municipality, we call for an inspection to see if they have employed members without following proper processes.

Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala said no one has a right to threaten workers based on their political affiliations.

He said he was “gravely concerned” about the video footage, and the conduct flies in the face of good governance and ethical conduct — which councillors sign to follow when they assume office.

We have directed the department to prepare correspondence to the municipality which will request answers on what is unseemly conduct by a councillor, who has potentially brought the name of the municipality into disrepute.

In terms of Schedule 7 of the Municipal Structures Act, the municipality is mandated to deal with allegations of misconduct against councillors deemed to be violating the code of conduct for councillors.

He said some of the utterances in this clip bordered on the violation of certain basic constitutional rights and would contribute towards a hostile environment within the Abaqulusi Municipality — where workers are threatened and dismissed based on their political affiliations and preferences.

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) in KZN said it was shocked by the video clip.

Samwu provincial secretary Nokubonga Dinga said the union took issue with the pronouncements by Khumalo.