WATCH | DA KZN congress kicks off in Durban

By Clive Ndou

The DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial congress which will see new leaders elected got underway in Durban on Saturday morning.

At about 9 am, the party’s delegates clad in the party’s trademark blue colours began converging at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban ICC congress venue.

Current DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers will be seeking re-election at the congress.

Rodgers, who served a two-year term as DA provincial leader following his election at the 2021 provincial congress, told delegates that the party was now a “united force”

The DA in KZN is a disciplined and united force. The DA in KZN has proven it's ready to govern.

Rodgers is facing a challenge from DA Msunduzi Municipality councillor, Bongumusa Nhlabathi.

Addressing delegates at the start of the congress, DA federal leader, John Steenhuisen, said it was imperative for party members to accept the election results.

“We should rally behind the elected leadership,” he said.

High-profile DA members attending Saturday’s provincial congress include the party’s deputy federal chairperson, Solly Malatsi and DA National Assembly chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube.

The provincial congress election results are scheduled to be announced on Saturday afternoon.