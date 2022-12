Clive Ndou

ANC Kwazulu-Natal conference delegates sang anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa songs at the start of the party’s national elective conference in Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo.

The KZN delegates also chanted slogans which were pro-former president Jacob Zuma, whose foundation on Thursday said it has instituted private prosecution processes against Ramaphosa for his role in the Phala Phala farm scandal.