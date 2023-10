By Clive Ndou

Despite perceptions that he is dismissive of opposition parties, ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo insists that he has respect for the IFP and DA in the province.

“Some people might not believe it, but the truth is that I have a lot of respect for the IFP and DA — they are honest people. They have already admitted that they won’t win in KZN in next year’s national elections, and hence their decision to gang up against the ANC in KZN by forming a coalition.

“By forming a coalition, they are hoping that maybe a miracle will happen and the ANC will fall below 50% in KZN during the elections. They are being honest and, for that, I have high respect for them,” he said.

Mtolo, who was speaking during an exclusive interview with The Witness, said an analysis conducted by the ANC in KZN has shown that support for the IFP and DA in KZN is far below what would be required for them to mount a serious challenge against the ruling party in the province.

“Support for the DA is confined to affluent suburbs while the IFP is active only in the north of the province, but even there they are not in total control. So, if you talk about the DA and IFP in KZN, they are nowhere.

“The unfortunate thing for them is that they are up against the ANC, a political party which is everywhere,” he said.

In the 2019 national elections, the ANC bagged two million votes in KZN while the DA and IFP collectively amassed about a million votes. Mtolo said the two political parties, which recently entered into a service level agreement ahead of next year’s crucial polls, are on a “mission impossible”.

“For them to get a 50+1 in KZN in the national elections, they have to get more than double what they got in 2019 — it’s impossible. You can check for yourself, in the whole world no political party has been able to achieve what they claim they will achieve in next year’s elections,” he said.

While the ANC in KZN secured a comfortable 54% in the 2019 national elections, its support in the province dropped to 42% in the 2021 municipal elections.

Since then, the ANC in KZN has been losing by-elections to the IFP, with the latest by-elections held in the uMhlathuze Municipality’s ward 13 last month confirming the continuation of the ANC’s downward spiral.

What should be of even more concern to Mtolo and the entire ANC provincial leadership is that some political analysts have linked the ANC in KZN’s reversal of fortunes to their internal divisions.

However, Mtolo said those predicting the downfall of the ANC in KZN in next year’s general elections are misreading the election’s crystal ball. “For starters, you can’t compare by-elections to national elections — these are totally different animals. By-elections are not like national elections. For example, in by-elections you can bus in people from a neighbouring ward.

However, when it comes to national elections, a person votes only once, irrespective of where they reside.

“But also in a by-election, you are contesting a ward. Even a small party can be visible in a by-election. A party that has 1000 volunteers in a ward can be visible. But once it’s national elections — voting district to voting district — then the boys get separated from the men,” he said.

On ANC KZN internal divisions, Mtolo said the rifts belong in the past. “Yes, of course there have been divisions but the truth is that the ANC in KZN is now a solid and united force.

“Since our election as the ANC provincial executive committee [PEC] last year, I think we did a good job in uniting the organisation and making sure that it works in a cohesive way.

“We can safely say that the ANC is now united to a level where we were in 2009 to 2014. The unity of the ANC is one of the reasons we believe that next year’s general elections will be a walk in the park for the ANC,” he said.

However, even if the ANC in KZN approaches next year’s elections as a united force, it still has a mountain to climb when it comes to winning over the province’s voters, some of whom are disgruntled over the party-led KZN provincial government’s service delivery failures.

While the IFP and DA are yet to officially launch their manifestos for next year’s national elections, it is likely that their respective election campaigns will capitalise on the ANC provincial government’s failures.

As things stands, a large number of citizens in the province feel that the ANC-led provincial government is not doing enough on a number of fronts, including job creation, housing and water supply.

While Mtolo conceded that there have been instances where the provincial government did not meet citizens’ expectations, he said the government “did well under the current difficult conditions”.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is doing a good job together with her Cabinet. Of course, having said that, the ANC is acutely aware of the many challenges faced by the government, including the issue of limited resources

On the water supply challenges plaguing most of the province’s municipalities, Mtolo said the ANC is satisfied about programmes which the government has in place to address the water supply problems.

“It should be remembered that the infrastructure we currently have was created by the apartheid government to supply only a few. But, with the ANC connecting all our people to the water grid, there were bound to be problems given that the water infrastructure we inherited from the apartheid government was not robust enough to accommodate everyone.

“As the ANC we are happy with the work that the government is doing to address the water challenges. For example, the government has invested about R30 billion in the Umkomaas water project, which will supply various municipalities, including eThekwnini and Msunduzi.

This narrative that the ANC government has failed comes from opposition parties. It’s part of the opposition’s desperate ploy to get support in KZN

“However, unfortunately for them, no one is paying attention to their propaganda — our people on the ground can see that the government is doing a lot to improve their lives,” he said.