WATCH| Start of ANC conference dogged by delays

Clive Ndou

The start of the ANC national conference was on Friday morning delayed due to delegates registration challenges.

According to the programme, the conference, which is being held at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo, was scheduled to kick off at 8.30 am.

However, by Friday noon, some delegates were yet to arrive at the conference venue.

ALSO READ | All eyes on ANC “watershed” conference

According to ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, the registration took longer than expected.

“As we speak, those delegates who were unable to register yesterday (Thursday) are being processed,” he said.

Despite the delays, Mabe assured the media that most of the items on the Friday agenda would be dealt with on schedule.

Delegates would be able to complete the nomination of ANC officials today (Friday), he said. Voting processes, Mabe said, would start on Saturday.

By Friday noon, delegates who were in the conference venue included those from the Eastern Cape.

President Cyril Ramaphosa supporters at the ANC National conference wave two fingers – a call for him to serve for a second term as ANC leader.

The Eastern Cape delegates, most of whom support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to be elected ANC leader for a second term, were in a jovial mood as they sang the president’s praises. Thokozile Bam, an ANC delegate from East London, said he was confident that Ramaphosa, who is facing a challenge from former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, will emerge.

He has done a good job in his first term, we want him to continue doing great work for the next five years.

More than 4000 ANC delegates are expected to be part of the conference, which will close on Tuesday.