‘We will not move parliament from Pietermaritzburg to Ulundi,’ says IFP

By Clive Ndou

A senior IFP leader has given the assurance that the party is not planning to move the KwaZulu-Natal legislature currently located in Pietermaritzburg to Ulundi should it win next year’s provincial elections.

In the ’90s, the KZN Legislature was located in Ulundi, which is also considered to be the IFP’s ancestral home.

The provincial legislature was moved to Pietermaritzburg in 2004 following the victory of the ANC at the polls.

Speaking to The Witness yesterday, IFP national executive committee (NEC) member and mayor of the Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said perceptions that the party would take the provincial legislature back to Ulundi should it win next year’s provincial elections were based on a “misunderstanding”.

The IFP position is that municipalities such as Jozini, Nongoma and Ulundi, which have been neglected by the ANC government, will be developed under an IFP-led government. Equally, municipalities such as Msunduzi, which under the ANC government was allowed to collapse, will be revived. That's the position of the IFP.

“As the IFP, we have never said we are intending to take the provincial legislature to Ulundi,” he said.

DA and IFP join forces

The IFP and DA have indicated that they will be forming a pact in their bid to dislodge the ANC from power in KZN.

With ANC support continuing its downward trend, the prospects for an IFP/DA coalition governing the province after next year’s general elections are currently much higher than in any other previous polls.

DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, said should there be a proposal for the KZN Legislature to be moved from Pietermaritzburg, then such a proposal would have to be accompanied by a compelling economic argument.

“A strong case showing that such a move is in the interest of the people of KZN would have to be made,” he said.

Once the seat of the Zulu Kingdom, Ulundi later became the capital city of the then KwaZulu government, which disbanded in the early ’90s.

In 1994, after the country’s first democratic elections which saw the IFP becoming KZN’s governing party, the provincial legislature conducted its business both in Pietermaritzburg and Ulundi.

However, in 2002 a parliamentary resolution declaring Pietermaritzburg KZN’s sole provincial legislature seat, was passed.

Apart from being the province’s capital, Pietermaritzburg is known for its rich history featuring key political players, such as Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Ghandhi, who in 1893 was thrown out of the first-class section of the train by the then racist government officials at the Pietermaritzburg train station.

Mandela was arrested by apartheid police outside Howick shortly after the first president of a democratic South Africa had attended a meeting in Pietermaritzburg.

When the confusion around whether Pietermaritzburg was in danger of being stripped of its status as the seat of the provincial legislature gripped the city, the KZN provincial government had announced a multi-billion government precinct programme within Pietermaritzburg.

The precinct, which will see the provincial government injecting R6,8 billion into the city, will comprise of new state-of-the-art government offices built in the same vicinity as the legislature offices which will be relocated from their current address in Chief Albert Luthuli Street to the new government precinct.