We will rally behind Ramaphosa: ANC KZN

Clive Ndou

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership on Monday threw its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa.

KZN, whose presidential candidate — former health minister, Zweli Mkhize — lost the party’s national leadership race to Ramaphosa during internal elections held at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre, had during the build-up to the elections gone on an all-out campaign to convince delegates from other provinces to back Mkhize, had been pushing an anti-Ramaphosa narrative ahead of the crucial elections.

However, the province’s efforts yesterday came to nil after voting results showed that Ramaphosa received 2 476 votes to Mkhize’s 1 897.

ANC KZN provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, said the province has accepted the results.

We have fought a good fight, it’s democracy. President Ramaphosa was elected democratically.

We campaigned but he won, and we must accept that he is president until 2027.

The intensity of KZN’s anti-Ramaphosa campaign during the lead up to the conference was highlighted by the booing and heckling of the P0president by the province’s delegates as he delivered his political report.

KZN delegates

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, said he had since held a meeting with the KZN ANC provincial leadership about the conduct of some of the delegates from KZN.

What they did was very ugly, I told the KZN leadership that they should correct that kind of behaviour.

Mkhize’s defeat meant that KZN would not have a leader from the province in the influential ANC top seven national leadership structure.

This after Mdumiseni Ntuli, another candidate from the province who had been vying for the ANC secretary-general position, was also defeated.

A former KZN ANC provincial secretary, Ntuli had contested the top position despite the fact that the ANC provincial leadership was opposed to his candidacy.

Arrangements between other delegates

According to an arrangement between ANC power brokers in the Eastern Cape and the KZN provincial leadership, KZN delegates were to throw their weight behind former Eastern Cape premier, Phumulo Masualle.

In return, Masualle would lobby Eastern Cape ANC delegates to vote for Mkhize.

However, in the end the plan did not work as both Mkhize and Masualle were defeated at the elective conference.

Ahead of the crucial ANC presidential elections, KZN had also struck deals with several power brokers in provinces such as Gauteng, where the provincial leadership assured the supporters of former Gauteng premier, Paul Mashatile, who was vying for the deputy president position, that KZN’s more than 800 delegates would support him.

In return, Gauteng delegates supporting Mashatile were supposed to throw their weight behind Mkhize.

While it remained unclear whether the Gauteng delegates supporting Mashatile voted for Mkhize, the former Gauteng premier managed to garner enough votes to be elected ANC deputy president.

In the Limpopo province some of the ANC provincial leaders had agreed to support Mkhize in return for the KZN voting delegates’ support for Limpopo provincial chairperson Stanley Mathaba’s bid to be elected the party’s national chairperson.

However, Mariam Nedombeloni, a delegate from Limpopo, told The Witness that she voted for Ramaphosa.

My branch sent me here to vote for Ramaphosa. No one has the power to interfere with that mandate. I’m happy that Ramaphosa won.

Concerns of Phala Phala scandal

While Ramaphosa’s supporters at the ANC elective conference were by late on Monday still celebrating his re-election, there were concerns from some quarters that the Phala Phala scandal in which Ramaphosa is embroiled would make it difficult for him to focus on the important job of leading the ANC and the country.

However, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, dismissed the concerns.

The matter is currently being investigated by the law enforcement agencies and the president is cooperating.

From the onset, the president made it clear that he did nothing wrong. The fact of the matter is that his re-election would go a long way into creating stability within the country.

It also gives him the space to accelerate the fight against corruption.

This afternoon (Tuesday) ANC delegates are due to begin the process of electing members of the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

The full list of the candidates who were elected to the ANC’s top seven leadership structure is as follows:

President:

Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy president:

Paul Mashatile

National chairperson:

Gwede Mantashe

Secretary-general:

Fikile Mbalula

1st deputy secretary-general:

Nombvula Mokonyane

2nd deputy secretary-general:

Maropene Ramokgopa

Treasurer general:

Gwen Ramokgopa