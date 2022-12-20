What now for KZN after Cyril’s victory?

Witness Reporter

What now? That is the question that should be uppermost in the minds of the KwaZulu-Natal leadership of the ANC after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory at the national elective conference in Johannesburg on Monday.

While nominations from branches across the country had demonstrated overwhelming support for Ramaphosa’s second term ahead of the conference, KZN swam against the tide and pushed for the elevation of one of their own, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

After all, it was bringing the largest chunk of voting delegates — almost 20%, which seemingly gave it tremendous clout as it engaged with other provinces to support its candidate.

Ramaphosa beats Mkhize by 579 votes

Going into the conference, Ramaphosa had been nominated by 2 037 branches against Mkhize’s relatively paltry 916.

However, so much groundwork had been done by Mkhize and his team that by the time the results were announced on Monday, Ramaphosa had garnered 2 476 votes and Mkhize 1 897, a respectable difference of 579.

In fact, the race had been so tight after all the lobbying that it would have surprised nobody if Mkhize had won. It was not to be.

Now the reality sinks in that for the second successive national elective conference, KwaZulu-Natal is not represented at the rganisation’s top table of leadership.

This is despite a constitutional amendment to create an additional post of second deputy secretary general. Previously, the secretary-general had one deputy.

While other provinces had shown support for KZN’s Mdumiseni Ntuli for a seat in the secretary-general’s office, the leadership of his own province would not endorse him.

Consequently, he also came back empty-handed.

As is the tradition, perhaps to save face, the provincial leadership will pledge full public support for Ramaphosa and undertake to serve under him in the best interests of the organisation and the country.

But all the forces under the banner of radical economic transformation coalesced around Mkhize’s campaign.

Some in the presidential race, such as Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu, and others vying for other posts against Ramaphosa’s preferred candidates, also abandoned their campaigns to strengthen Mkhize’s hand.

Jacob Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma arrived at the conference amid much fanfare to take his seat as an ordinary delegate among the throngs.

He shunned his reserved place among the veterans and former presidents of the organisation. His resounding reception did not translate into sufficient votes for a candidate from his province to be elected.

If anything, the Nasrec conference has confirmed that KwaZulu-Natal can no longer ride on Zuma’s popularity to sway votes.

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Dr Dlamini-Zuma burnt her bridges with Ramaphosa when she defied her party in Parliament during the tabling of the Phala Phala report.

Not that she would be particularly bothered, but President Ramaphosa’s trust in her as an ally in times of political difficulty has been eroded.

It would not be surprising if he fired her from his cabinet. We are yet to see the full implications of the tangibly waning influence of the KZN ANC on the national stage.