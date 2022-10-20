Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to address provincial legislature

Clive Ndou

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) on Wednesday led prayers for Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini ahead of his official coronation scheduled for next week.

King kaZwelithini, who last month concluded the first leg of his coronation called entering the kraal, will officially receive his accreditation certificate from President Cyril Ramaphosa during a ceremony scheduled to take place at Durban’s Moses Mabhida region next week.

KwaZulu-Natal ANCWL provincial task team coordinator, Fikile Masiko, said the prayer — which will be held at the King’s kwaKhangelemankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, will also feature discussions on some of the country’s pressing issues.

The handing over of the certificate by the president, comrade Cyril Ramaphosa to the king, His Majesty King MisuZulu kaZwelithini, is going to be a special event in many ways, because this will be the first time that many people will witness such an event in their lifetime. Because of this, the eyes of all South Africans are trained on this day

The delegation will also discuss a number of issues with His Majesty including how to stem the tide of gender-based violence, etc.

Even though the prayer will be led by the ANCWL, Masiko said women from other organisations have been invited.

It was important, Masiko said, for South Africans across the country to rally behind the new Zulu king.

Critically, the king’s reign also coincides with the most challenging time in the history of humanity. Globally, the world faces an uncertain future because of the Russia/ Ukraine war which has had a ripple effect across the globe. Our country also faces a cocktail of social challenges such as unemployment, poverty and inequality which have exacerbated social ills such as gender-based violence.

This, therefore, means that we all have a duty to support the king and the entire Royal Family as our symbol of unity and social cohesion.

KZN Legislature speaker, Nontembeko Boyce, who visited the king on Tuesday, said the legislature will soon meet members of the Zulu Royal Family to finalise preparations for His Majesty’s address to the Legislature.

According to Boyce, the address is likely to take place before the end of the year.