Zuma has not joined Niehaus’ recently launched party

By Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma has not joined the recently launched political party, the Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) founded by his ally, former MK war veterans’ spokesperson, Carl Niehaus.

A few days ago, Niehaus — who early in the year terminated his ANC membership after a ruling party disciplinary committee found him guilty of misconduct — posted on Facebook photographs of himself and Zuma as the two showcased an Areta T-shirt.

The photographs sparked reaction from Facebook users, with some concluding that Zuma was now a member of Areta. However, Niehaus told The Witness that Zuma has not joined the newly-formed party.

President Zuma is a member of the ANC and, as Areta, we respect that. We have never attempted to recruit him because of that reason.

“The photograph in question was taken during a visit by the Areta leadership to president Jacob Zuma’s home,” he said. The Areta leadership, Niehaus said, had gone to Zuma’s home to brief him about the decision to register the organisation as a political party.

The visit

“The visit was in line with our promise that we will keep president Zuma updated on developments around Areta. As a democrat, president Zuma is in full support of our decision to form a political party,” he said.

ALSO READ | Zuma ally Niehaus to register a party

Following his departure from the ANC, Niehaus established an organisation called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Movement which, at the time, he said was not a political party. After consultations with “like-minded” individuals, Niehaus then announced that the RET Movement was being renamed Areta, which later became a political party.

During his time in the ANC, Niehaus was part of a ruling party faction called the Radical Economic Transformation (RET), which also included Zuma and former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

ALSO READ | Letters | What did Niehaus achieve?

Magashule, who two years ago was placed on suspension by the ANC leadership after he was charged for corruption, revealed that some people have encouraged him to launch a party but he was not sure whether to form one.