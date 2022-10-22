Zuma takes aim at Ramaphosa and Zondo

Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma on Saturday labelled his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, as corrupt.

Briefing the media in Johannesburg, Zuma said the fact that Ramaphosa admitted that he kept large sums of money in foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm house was evidence that he is corrupt.

“What he did is unpresidential, it’s corruption,” he said.

Ramaphosa, who is currently being investigated by several bodies, is on record as saying the cash was the proceeds of the sale of animals at his farm.

However, Zuma said it was unlawful for Ramaphosa to run a private business.

“You can’t have a sitting President running a private business when the country has so many problems- that’s treason” Zuma said.

Zuma, who recently completed his 15 -months sentence imposed by the Constitutional Court after he had defied its order to appear before the Zondo Commission, also tore into the ConCourt judges.

Zuma, who directed the bulk of his criticism at Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, described the court’s decision to send him to prison as unlawful.

The former president, who has indicated that he would enter the ANC leadership race when the party holds its national elective conference in December, called on the public to stand up against what he described as the judges’ tendency to meddle in political affairs.

“We need to make sure that the judges are not reduced to politicians.

“If we don’t stand up and hold members of the judiciary accountable, we will be creating a judicial dictatorship in this country,” he said.

Chief Justice Zondo headed the Zondo Commission which referred Zuma to the ConCourt after the former president had refused to appear before it to answer allegations of state capture and corruption.

Zuma, who insisted that he had a personal relationship with Zondo, said the Chief Justice should have recused himself given the fact that the two had a history.

Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself, Zuma said, resulted in the commission being biased against the former president.

As a result, Zuma said, the commission ended up pursuing only him and any other individuals perceived to be close to him.

“There was a political agenda,” he said.

The Commission, Zuma said, did not investigate ANC leaders who ‘received free shares from big companies”.

The commission, Zuma said, also did not investigate how some ANC leaders who had gone into business become instant billionaires.

According to Zuma, the commission also turned a blind eye to information he had given it on what he described as attempts by foreign forces to control the ANC and the government with assistance of certain ANC leaders.

Zuma, who two weeks ago addressed his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court, came under criticism for defending individuals who participated in the July unrest.

In his address to his supporters, Zuma did not convey any messages of support to the families who lost their loved ones during the protests – which were allegedly sparked by the former president’s arrest.

However, Zuma told journalists that expectations that he should have said something about the more than 300 people who died during July’s riots were disingenuous.

“When those people died, the media and NGOs didn’t protest.

“However, if a few of those who died happened to be non-blacks, then there would have been a massive protests.

“So, people should not pretend as if they care about those people who died,” he said.