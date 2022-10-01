Zuma’s ANC Nkandla branch backs NDZ

Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma, who last week made himself unpopular among some of his KwaZulu-Natal supporters by endorsing senior ANC member, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s candidacy, has the full backing of his ANC branch in Nkandla.

While most of the ANC KZN branches currently holding their branch general meetings (BGMs) are expected to endorse one of Dlamini-Zuma’s opponents, Zuma’s Nkandla ward 14 branch is expected to back Dlamini-Zuma.

Former health minister, Zweli Mkhize will also be contesting the ANC president position against the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to several ANC ward 14 members who spoke to The Witness, the branch will officially nominate Dlamini-Zuma at its BGM scheduled for Sunday. “We have nothing against comrade Zweli, it’s just that our preferred candidate as a branch is comrade NDZ (Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma).

“Given ANC ward 14’s history and proximity to uMsholozi (Zuma) — who is also a member of this branch, it’s natural for us to go with NDZ,” an ANC member, who is also a member of the ward 14 branch executive committee (BEC) said.

Influential ANC ward 14 members include Zuma’s son, Edward, known for being loyal to his father. Despite Zuma’s popularity in the Nkandla area, the ANC in the November municipal elections lost ward 14 to the IFP.

Last week Zuma caught many by surprise when he went against the position of the ANC KZN provincial leadership which endorsed Mkhize. During the build-up to the ANC’s 2017 national conference, Mkhize and Dlamini-Zuma’s separate presidential campaigns divided the KZN’s vote resulting in both being unable to garner enough votes to be elected to the party’s top post.

While the majority of the province’s branches are yet to conclude their nomination processes, Mkhize is widely expected to be endorsed by most of KZN’s branches. ANC provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, said the BGMs across the province were running smoothly.

“Apart from a few hiccups caused by the malfunctioning of scanners, there has not been any major problems,” he said.

On the ANC PEC’s decision to announce its preferred candidates before the branches concluded their nomination processes, Mndebele said the PEC’s decision was in line with the party’s conference guidelines.

“We consulted ANC branches before taking a position. Our position resonates with that of the majority the ANC branches in KZN. So, the narrative that the PEC is attempting to influence the branches is not supported by the facts on the ground,” he said.