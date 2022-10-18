Zwakele Mncwango vows to fix problems after crossing over from DA to ActionSA

Clive Ndou

Former DA KwaZulu-Natal Legislature chief whip, Zwakele Mncwango, who officially joined ActionSA on Monday, has vowed to fix the party’s problems in the province.

Mncwango, who recently resigned as both the DA’s MPL and member, was unveiled as ActionSA’s new KZN provincial chairperson by ActionSA leadership during a media briefing held in Durban.

ALSO READ | DA’s Mncwango joins ActionSA

A former DA KZN provincial leader, Mncwango has been at loggerheads with the DA national leadership over what, among other things, he claimed was the official opposition’s failure to promote free speech within the party.

Mncwango is joining ActionSA as the party’s KZN chairperson at a time when the organisation’s KZN membership is shrinking.

ActionSA, which in the build-up to last year’s municipal elections established a strong support network in KZN, has in recent months seen a number of its backers leaving the party due to internal squabbles.

Mncwango, who was flanked by ActionSA founder, Herman Mashaba, and the party’s national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said he would rebuild the party in KZN.

Already, many of those who left ActionSA are telling me that they want to come back. I told them that I’m here to provide leadership.

ActionSA, whose goal is to see the ANC dislodged from power in the 2024 national elections, believes in coalition politics.

Mncwango, who said he shared the same values with ActionSA, pledged to make a contribution to the project to “fix South Africa”.

People across the country are desperate for hope, they want to see something which can give them hope.

ALSO READ | Updated: Mncwango quits as DA member of legislature

Beaumont said Mncwango will add value to ActionSA.

What he brings to the table is an enormous amount of leadership abilities and experience.

He is certainly looking forward to applying that in a new and dynamic political party.

Apart from a wealth of experience in politics, Mncwango is also an MBA graduate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

