Zweli Mkhize’s backers declare that they will support Ramaphosa

Clive Ndou

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s Willowfontein ANC branch, the first party structure to endorse his failed presidential bid, has embraced his defeat to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to The Witness amid reports that some ANC KwaZulu-Natal members opposed to Ramaphosa could ditch the party following his reelection as ANC leader during the recent national elective conference, Ward 14 branch chairperson Sibusiso Mkhize said the branch will rally behind the “newly-elected ANC leadership”.

Yes, we had expectations going into the national conference. But now that ANC branches have spoken, we have to accept the outcome of the conference. Leaders come and go but the ANC remains. So we will continue with the work of the ANC, and as such, will assist the ANC to ensure it wins the 2024 general elections.

While Mkhize failed in his bid to become ANC president, conference delegates elected him to the influential national executive committee (NEC).

As a disciplined ANC member, he will continue to discharge his duties as a member of the ANC NEC.

“Also, he will accept whatever other role the ANC leadership and president assigns him,” the ANC Ward 14 branch chairperson said.

A former ANC KZN premier, Mkhize has a wealth of experience both within government and the party.

Mkhize, who at one point was the ANC KZN provincial chairperson, was the party’s national treasurer between 2012 and 2017. Other positions occupied by Mkhize included those of health MEC and finance MEC.

A medical doctor by training, Mkhize last year resigned from his health minister position following the Digital Vibes scandal involving the health department’s R150 million tender, which allegedly benefitted his associates and family members.

At the time of his resignation, Mkhize, who maintains he did nothing wrong, said he took the decision to vacate his position to allow investigators to conclude their probes into the Digital Vibes matter.

Mkhize’s support was mainly from KZN where some ANC members, including former president Jacob Zuma, remain hostile to Ramaphosa.

Zuma, who recently labelled Ramaphosa as “corrupt” is currently embroiled in a legal wrangle with Ramaphosa.

Zuma’s key supporter, and former Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, recently announced that he would soon launch a political movement to provide a platform for ANC members unhappy with the direction the party was taking under Ramaphosa.