Experience a fusion of Indian Cuisine in PMB

Are you ready to embark on a culinary journey, combining the vibrant flavours of South Africa with the rich spices of Indian cuisine?

Look no further than Thithar, a newly opened South African Indian cuisine restaurant situated in the heart of Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg. Owned by a passionate female duo, Glamorous Mkhize and Sarika Rughubar, Thithar offers a dining experience like no other.

As you step into the restaurant, you’ll be captivated by its warm and inviting ambience, where the aromas of expertly crafted dishes drift through the air.

This fabulous new restaurant is more than just a place to eat; it’s a destination where food lovers come together to savour remarkable flavours and create lasting memories.

Experience the lively atmosphere as you enjoy live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, setting the perfect backdrop to an unforgettable experience.

Delight in the harmonious blend of local Jazz, Old School Classics and Classical Indian music, creating

an ambience that effortlessly adds to your dining experience.

The menu at Thithar will take your taste buds on an extraordinary adventure. Prepare to be amazed by their vast range of curries and their delectable Tikka, cooked to perfection and bursting with flavour.

The tender morsels of succulent meat, marinated in an enticing blend of spices, will leave you craving more.

But that’s not all. Thithar also boasts an iconic dish that is loved by many locals: the mutton bunnies.

Sink your teeth into the most amazing curry, generously stuffed with tender, slow-cooked mutton, infused with authentic Indian spices. Each bite tells a story of the culinary heritage that has inspired the owners and their team.

Their passion for South African Indian cuisine shines through in every dish at the restaurant. Whether you are seeking a memorable night out with friends, a romantic dinner for two, or simply a place to indulge in the finest South African Indian cuisine, Thithar is the place to be.

Let Glam and her team take you on a gastronomic adventure you won’t soon forget.

Visit Thithar today and join the culinary revolution that is taking Pietermaritzburg by storm.

Book your table at Thithar now and let your taste buds dance to a symphony of flavour unlike anything you’ve experienced before.

Call 033-940 3333 for table reservations.