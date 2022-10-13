2022 KZN Golden Games in Durban to promote ‘active ageing’

Witness Reporter

Senior citizens from across this province will participate in the 2022 KZN Golden Games in Durban on Thursday and Friday, following a two-year break due to Covid-19.

The event has been arranged by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in partnership with the Department of Social Development, both nationally and provincially, as well as the Office of the KZN Premier and the Department of Health.

According to the organisers, the fun-filled action is taking place at Chatsworth Stadium and other venues in Durban, and this is the only significant sports event in the province dedicated to people of 60 years and older.

Sports and activities included in the programme are of a fun nature, but promote body and limb movement.

These include duck walk, passing the ball, ball pass and kick, rugby ball throw, juskei, umlabalaba, ring the stick, ball relay, goal shooting, dress up, athletics and football, said the organisers in a statement.

The event forms part of a wider government programme that focuses on “active ageing”.