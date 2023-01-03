KZN biker Cox withdraws after dramatic start to Dakar Rally

Carl Peters

A hefty combination of crashes, punctures, penalties and withdrawals has made the first three days of the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia very dramatic — with South African people and machines in the thick of the action.

A highlight of this is that KwaZulu-Natal biker Bradley Cox was reduced to a frustrated follower of the murderous race before Stage Two came into the picture on Monday due to a dislocated elbow.

The young member of the Bas World KTM Racing Team misjudged a dune during Stage One on Sunday, which followed a prologue on Saturday, and “it ended up being a broken dune which had a massive hole”.

He ended up withdrawing from the race because “I smashed my face into the bars and ended up dislocating my elbow”, he said on social media on Sunday night.

With his being one of five known withdrawals to date before yesterday’s stage of 589 kilometres (430 km timed) from the Dakar “Sea Camp” to Alula, the number of remaining South African bikers stood at five and the list of equally-brave drivers from the so-called Rainbow Nation was three-strong for the 45th edition of the famous rally.

Most of the SA bikers are privateers and not part of big-spending factory teams with major victory hopes, but the three drivers are right in the thick of the action in the cars category — two of them with Toyota Gazoo Racing and the other with Century Racing, both based in Gauteng.

ALSO READ | Gearing up for Dakar taking place in Saudi Arabia

There are also two South African navigators assisting foreign drivers for the PS Racing and Red-Lined TBR teams respectively from South Africa, in addition to foreigners driving South Africa-produced vehicles in the punishing competition.

Monday’s rough and rocky Stage Two for the bikes was won by Cox’s teammate Mason Klein from the U.S. in five hours, 23 minutes and four seconds and he was followed closely by Germany’s Sebastian Buhler of Hero Motosports and American Skyler Howes of Husqvarna Factory Racing.

Ross Branch, a hardy Botswana competitor with several titles won in South Africa down the years, came fourth and was just two minutes behind Klein in his Hero Honda.

As for the SA bikers, gutsy amateur Michael Docherty (HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing) came 17th, Charan Moore (HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing) 37th, Stuart Gregory (self-funded) 79th, Kirsten Landman (ASP Rope Access International) 98th and Stevan Wilken (HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing) 122nd.

Gregory and Landman are riding KTM-acquired machines, as they did in recent years.

In the cars stage on Monday, Toyota had a good day and were led home by defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar in his SA-made Hilux for Toyota Gazoo Racing Team after five hours of racing in tough conditions in the religious kingdom. He pipped second-placed Dutchman Erik Van Loon (Overdrive Racing, privateer Hilux), while third place went to Spain’s Stage One winner Carlos Sainz (Team Audi Sport) with a gap of five minutes.

Sainz is the current overall leader by two minutes from Al-Attiyah of the 14-stage rally.

SA’s Giniel de Villiers (Toyota Gazoo) finished sixth (13 minutes off the pace), Henk Lategan (Toyota Gazoo) came 17th (33 minutes behind), and Brian Baragwanath (Century Racing) came 18th (36 minutes behind).

Some penalties applied for riders and drivers as usual, aside from mechanical issues.

Tuesday’s Stage Three runs from Alula to Ha’il, still in the north-west of Saudi Arabia, with 447 km of the 669,15 km distance to be timed.