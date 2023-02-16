2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon organisers urge paddlers to follow the signs along the route

Jerry Barnes

The 2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon organisers stressed to paddlers on Wednesday to follow instructions and signs along the route of what is an extraordinary race.

One of the members of the organising committee, Brad Glasspoole, explained to the participants during the “final briefing” that there will be a “couple of changes” on the route but “signs and directions” will be clearly marked.

We are kindly appealing to all the participants to follow the instructions and the rules of the event. As you go along, you will be able to see that everything is clearly marked, signs, directions and marshals will be there, so you are unlikely to go wrong.

Some of the hotly-tipped women’s title favourites, Christie Mackenzie, Bridgitte Hartley and Nicola Birkett, told The Witness that their preparations have gone “very well” and “were going all out” to compete.

They believe the only way to stay focused and positive is to motivate themselves and only think about the Dusi Canoe Marathon.

Mackenzie, who is expected to receive a lot of attention throughout the race, said she is “ready and fully fit” and looking forward to the race.

I worked and trained very hard this year. Maybe this year I am the fittest, the way I trained.

I know there’s a lot of stuff that has been said in the media about me going for a hat-trick. We must remember that this is a three-day race and a lot can happen. But personally, I am looking forward to it; I am ready and just want to be on the podium at the end.

She won the last two women’s K1 titles in 2019 and 2021 and now stands poised to join the original Dusi queen Marlene Lowenstein, who won four back-to-back K1 women’s titles between 1987 and 1993 and Abbey Ulansky who won three on the trot between 2005 and 2009.

Hartley also said her preparations have gone according to plan, but also a “bit different” this year because she spent a lot of time with Maritzburg College boys.

My preparations and training this year went very smoothly. I believe it was also different this year, but very exciting. I spent a lot of time, training and coaching Maritzburg College boys.

Hartley said changes reported to be on the route won’t be a problem to her because she knows the way and route very well.

To me, or to all other paddlers that are regulars in the event, we won’t really have a problem negotiating the river.

Hartley said the challenge among the top paddlers is obvious and expected, but she will do her own race.

I guess the people out there are expecting a lot from last year’s top five, especially me and Christie. It’s going to be a tight and a tough one, but my plan is to run my own race and be on the podium at the finish line.

Birkett, the wife of 12-time champion Andy Birkett, said her training was mostly based around East London and she also participated in a couple of events before Dusi.

She is “hoping for the best”.

I just want to keep it to the basics, run my own race, according to my plans and do my best.

The Dusi starts at Bishopstowe Hall at 7 am today and finshes at Blue Lagoon in Durban on Saturday.