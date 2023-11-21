2024 Comrades Marathon entries are now open

By Witness Reporter

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed that the entry period for the coming race will officially open at 10 am on Tuesday.

It will close at 4.30 pm on December 11 or once the entry cap of 23 000 has been reached, whichever comes first.

Entry fees remain the same as that of the 2023 race, while the entry fee is waived for holders of 25 or more Comrades medals, according to the CMA.

ALSO READ | Save Orion Race goes off without a hitch

Entries can be done online via the Comrades Marathon website: www.comrades.com or via the Comrades App.

The online entry system includes the option whereby an athlete can pay the entry fee off in two instalments — 50% of the entry value on entering with the remaining 50% due by February 29, 2024.

Runners have the option of paying the full entry fee on entering, should they prefer to do so.

The CMA has also announced the introduction of the Comrades Marathon Runners Relief Fund.

Through this initiative, up to 1 500 disadvantaged athletes may apply for a reduced entry fee of 50%.

ALSO READ | Comrades’ new slogan announced

Athletes who wish to apply for a reduced fee must enter first and pay the first instalment.

The 97th Comrades Marathon will be the 49th Up Run on Sunday, June 9, 2024, starting at the Durban City Hall at 5.30 am and ending 12 hours later at the Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse, covering a distance of approximately 87km.