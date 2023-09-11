A Mountain to climb for Minnaar

By Carl Peters

Battle-scarred mountain biker Greg Minnaar will bid to improve on his 12th place in the overall standings during the last two events of the UCI Downhill World Cup season over the next four weeks.

This after the 41-year-old athlete from Pietermaritzburg took a healthy seventh spot in the sixth and third-last leg of the 2023 schedule in Les Gets, France, over the weekend.

He clocked three minutes and 22,811 seconds in sunny conditions, having qualified in 14th spot.

The race was won by France’s Benoit Coulanges in 3:19,573, while another Frenchman, Loic Bruni, remains the overall series leader.

Minnaar’s compatriot, Theo Erlangsen, finished 26th in 3:27,850 and sits 54th overall.

The women’s downhill race was won by Marine Cabirou from France in 3:47,390.

She sits third overall, far behind season leader Valentina Holl of Austria on points, as is second-placed Nina Hoffman of Germany.

The last two races of the year for downhill and cross-country are due to take place in Snowshoe, U.S., and Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada, at the end of this month and first week of October, respectively.

In the cross-country short track in Les Gets over the weekend, South Africa’s Alan Hatherly finished 26th in the men’s race and Candice Lill 17th in the women’s section.

In the cross-country Olympic, Hatherly took 20th spot and was three minutes behind French winner Victor Koretzky, who also won the short track, while Lill finished 22nd in her section, which was won by Puck Pieterse of Holland.