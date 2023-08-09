By Witness Reporter

Leading female athletes, including Tayla Kavanagh, will be seen in action across Totalsports Women’s Race editions in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, marking National Women’s Day and supporting PinkDrive.

In Durban, reigning champion Kavanagh and Soweto runner Cacisile Sosibo have confirmed that they will be lining up for the hearty event.

“Hosting the Totalsports Women’s Race on National Women’s Day is a wonderful way to celebrate women,” said Kavanagh in a statement from the race organisers.

I can’t wait to paint the streets of Durban pink with thousands of women on a very special day for a very special cause.

The Durban race starts on Masabalala Yengwa Avenue at 8 am and ends at Kings Park Athletics Stadium.

The Cape Town leg sees Somerset West-based athlete Kyla Jacobs make her Totalsports Women’s Race debut, while the Johannesburg edition features Irvette van Zyl and sisters Lebo and Lebogang Phalula.

Each race will have a live music performance at the finish, while PinkDrive offers free clinical breast examinations. Established singer-songwriter Holly Rey will perform for the participants in Durban.

As far as prize money goes, each city features a R67 500 purse, with the winner taking home R12 000, runner-up R10 000 and third-place finisher R8 000.