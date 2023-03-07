Aiden Markram to lead SA

Witness Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) squads, along with the coaching appointments for the white-ball series against West Indies later this month.

Aiden Markram has been appointed the new T20I captain, according to the national body.

The 28-year-old takes over from Temba Bavuma, who stepped down as T20I captain last month.

Markram has a wealth of leadership experience having previously led South Africa at Under-19 level earlier in his career and also captained at provincial and franchise level as well.

Most recently, he lead Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural Betway SA20 title, CSA said as reasoning for the appointment. Other notable selections include Bjorn Fortuin and his Lions teammate, all-rounder Sisanda Magala. Within the 50-over set-up, several core white-ball players have been rested for the first and second Betway ODIs and will return for the third match.

ALSO READ | Proteas support staff announced

Pace pair Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have also been given a much-needed break for the series. Four uncapped players have been named in the squad, with Knights fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, Western Province batter Tony de Zorzi and Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs earning their maiden ODI call-ups.

Lions batter Ryan Rickelton makes his return to the ODI setup following an impressive One-Day Cup campaign which saw the left-hander finish the leading run-scorer with 452 runs at an average of 64,57, including two hundreds and as many fifties.

Said coach Rob Walter in a statement: “This is a squad that is high on confidence after beating one of the best white-ball teams in the world, England, in their most recent series. We have introduced a few new faces to the 50-over squad. I am personally excited to see how the likes of Tony de Zorzi gets on in the ODI team, the same with Gerald Coetzee, following debuts for both of them during the ongoing Test series.

Both are players that have the potential to play a huge role in the future of the national team along with Tristan Stubbs, who has already made such a significant mark in the T20I arena.

“I am also excited to have Aiden take the reigns as T20I captain as he is very familiar to the setup and works well with those around him. He is a player that leads from the front and we have no doubt he will take this team to the next level in the years ahead.”

ALSO READ | SA20 cricket countdown begins

Meanwhile, JP Duminy has been appointed the full-time white-ball batting coach. The 38-year-old recently coached the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league and the Paarl Rocks provincial team this season.

Former Proteas all-rounder and Western Province stalwart, Rory Kleinveldt joins the white-ball tour as the bowling coach, along with Lions head coach Wandile Gwavu, who will take charge of the fielding. The permanent bowling and fielding coaches will be announced at a later date.

Proteas 1st and 2nd ODI squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (capt, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Proteas 3rd ODI squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (capt, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Proteas T20I squad against West Indies: Aiden Markram (capt, Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors).

Proteas team management against West Indies: Rob Walter (Head Coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (Team Manager), JP Duminy (Batting Coach), Rory Kleinveldt (Bowling Coach), Wandile Gwavu (Fielding Coach), Matthew Reuben (Performance Analyst), Runeshan Moodley (Strength and Conditioning coach), Sizwe Hadebe (Physiotherapist), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (Team Doctor), Kyle Botha (Logistics and Masseur), Zunaid Wadee (Security), Lucy Davey (Media Manager).

South Africa Betway One-Day International Series against West Indies

Thursday, March 16 at 1 pm

Buffalo Park, East London

Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm

Buffalo Park, East London

Tuesday, March 21 at 10 am

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

South Africa KFC T20 International Series against West Indies

Saturday, March 25 at 2 pm

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, March 26 at 2 pm

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Tuesday, March 28 at 6 pm

DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg