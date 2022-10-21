Air of excitement as riders gear up for Amashova Durban Classic

Carl Peters

Cycling’s equivalent of the Comrades Marathon hits the tar on Sunday when the Amashova Durban Classic takes place between Pietermaritzburg and the coastal city.

The competition is in its 36th year and the top contenders for the 106 km main race this weekend include multiple champion Nolan Hoffman (Team Enza), Travis Stedman (Team Qhubeka) and Josh Rheeders (Team Dino van Heerden Cycles).

There are also 65 km and 38 km races making up the occasion, which features competitive cycling and family fun, as well as a new eBike category this year.

All three races have full road closure from the respective starting points to the single finish point at the Masabala Yengwa pedestrian bridge in Durban, outside the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The main race starts outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 6 am, the 65 km outside George Cato Primary School at 5 am, and the 38 km at the M13 Shongweni/Hillcrest/Assagay Exit 33 (westbound) at 5 am.

According to the organisers, entries stand at a very pleasing number for what is the country’s oldest classic cycle race along the famous Comrades route from the province’s capital to its industrial hub.

Said Amashova race director, Annie Batchelder: “It’s been wonderful to see so many people wanting to venture out again post the pandemic and lockdown regulations being lifted. The Amashova Durban Classic appeals to all ages from 10 years old and upwards, and riders can choose from a variety of route options offering different distances to suit beginners to advanced riders.”

“We believe part of the reason we have received such a great response so far for entries is not only because of our reputation to offer cyclists a fun and safe experience on the roads, but because we also have more to offer this year.

“More” includes a special ‘charity batch’ where riders have the opportunity to ride for a cause they are passionate about. Proceeds from the charity batch entry fees will also go towards the building and refurbishment of more safety bike parks for disadvantaged schools positioned along the race route.”

Another exciting addition to this year’s Amashova is that as part of the normal number collection and late registrations at the Suncoast Globe, we will be incorporating an exciting Lifestyle Expo that will see cyclists and the public enjoy local wares and catering from a variety of vendors on Friday and Saturday. We are excited about this new offering.

Late entries will be offered at the Amashova Lifestyle Expo and exclusive race merchandise will be on sale.

For the first time ever, we will be awarding prize money to the top finishers of the mountain bike category, so we look forward to seeing more of these riders participating in the Amashova in 2022 and going forward. We are also delighted to have reintroduced licensed categories for the 106 km route where prize money will be awarded to the winners at the Suncoast Globe.

The race is popular for being both a family event and a key race on the cycling calendar for competitive riders.