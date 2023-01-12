Al-Attiyah the man to beat as Loeb wins stage

Carl Peters

At the end of Wednesday’s Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally, Nasser Al-Attiyah remained the comfortable overall leader in his Hilux from South Africa and the bike division had Kevin Benvaides’ KTM at the front.

The special, or timed section, was only 114 km, but the liaison, or other travel involved, was a hefty 510 km between Haradh and Shaybah in the south-east of Saudi Arabia.

When the day’s desert duels were done, Frenchman Sebastien Loeb of Bahrain Raid Extreme celebrated as the stage winner in the car category.

ALSO READ | SA-built Toyota Gazoos set the pace as racers tackle the ‘Empty Quarter’

But in the general classification he’s a massive 97 minutes behind Qatar’s Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo), who came fourth in Wednesday’s stage with co-driver Mathieu Baumel of France.

Loeb, whose co-pilot is Fabian Lurquin from Belgium, sits third overall and is 16 minutes behind second-placed rookie Lucas Moraes of Brazil in a privateer Toyota Hilux for Overdrive Racing.

South Africa’s Henk Lategan (Toyota Gazoo) sits fourth overall, Giniel de Villers (Toyota Gazoo) fifth and Brian Baragwanath (Century Racing) eighth.

Wednesday’s stage saw Lategan take ninth place after a nightmarish previous day, while De Villers battled to 22nd and Baragwanath finished 30th in his Audi.

ALSO READ | Dakar Rally: SA’s fearless still in the mix after stage 8

In the bike division, ever-smiling Botswana rider Ross Branch (Hero Motosports) claimed his second stage victory of this 45th edition of the Dakar, while South African Michael Docherty (Husqvarna) also did very well to come third on the day.

The experienced Branch sits 32nd overall, because he faced a lot of trouble last week, while the rookie Docherty lies in a pleasing 19th spot.

Fellow South Africans Charan Moore (Husqvarna), Stuart Gregory (KTM), Kirsten Landman (KTM) and Stevan Wilken (Husqvarna) sit 29th, 68th, 77th and 78th overall, respectively.

Moore, who organises the Roof of Africa Rally, nut farmer Gregory and gutsy female rider Landman have been competing in the self-assisted class known as Malle Moto, or Original by Motul, and Moore has led that sub-section right from last week.

At the top of bike category’s general classification right now is Argentina’s Benavides of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

He came fourth in Wednesday’s short stage and just behind him overall are America’s Skyler Howes of Husqvarna Factory Racing and KTM team-mate Toby Price of Australia.

ALSO READ | Dakar Rally’s gutsy trailblazers a cut above the rest

Friday’s Stage 11 of 14 sees the drivers and riders start a two-day Empty Quarter marathon around Shaybah.

The special is 273 km in “extreme endurance territory” that features dull and inhospitable stretches of sand, while the liaison is 153 km.

The race finishes on Sunday in Dammam on the Saudi east coast.