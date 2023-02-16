All eyes on launch of the Dusi Canoe Marathon

Jerry Barnes

With all eyes on the big names at the start of the Dusi Canoe Marathon on Thursday, in Mkhambathini Valley, a couple of parents will be cheering on their children, whose participation in the iconic race was made possible by the Icebolethu Foundation.

A former paddler from the Mkhambathini Valley, Nkosikhona Mabaso, who is now working for Icebolethu Foundation, run by Icebolethu Funerals, told The Witness that his company decided to join hands to help the children from the area to take part in the popular Dusi Canoe Marathon.

Mabaso said the children showed interest in the sport, but their participation was hindered due to their parents’ not being able to afford the costs related to the sport.

Mkhambathini Valley is a rural area and most people are unemployed. Canoeing it’s a very expensive sport. You really can’t expect parents of all these children to buy boats, running shoes, transport and other related clothes for canoeing. So we came on board to help out and here we are happy to be part of this successful story.

Mabaso added that, so far, there are about 10 children from different schools around the valley that are part of Icebolethu Canoeing Development Academy, which started a few years ago.

So far, there’s about 10 children on board and as part of our academy. We are all proud of them. We hope to have 30 or more in the future.

Mabaso said Icebolethu Funerals is a community-based company and the project is aimed at empowering children from the community.

We are saying to the children, please stay away from social ills such as drugs and alcohol. Live clean, play sport and stay out of trouble.

The Dusi Marathon is set to kick of on Thursday morning, from Bishopstowe Hall.