All eyes on Mkhambathini Valley paddlers ahead of Dusi Canoe Marathon

Some followers of the annual and popular Dusi Canoe Marathon might well find themselves paying good attention to two paddlers from Mkhambathini Valley, Msawenkosi Mtolo and Thulani Mbanjwa, once again.

Last year, the K2 competition saw the partnership of Mtolo and Mbanjwa finish as runners-up to the experienced Andy Birkett and young Dave Evans.

But Mtolo is planning to strike hard this year, after telling The Witness that losing towards the end of the 2022 race was “heartbreaking” but also a learning curve.

Mtolo’s plan

He said their plan for that race worked out okay and they felt good, but just could not match Birkett’s experience and strategies in the end.

I won’t say our plan backfired, or fell apart. We all worked according to our plan. We also looked good from the start and won day one, but at the end of the day, we must admit that we were dealing with the multiple defending champion, Andy.

His presence was obvious and was really felt. I mean, we all knew that he and his partner were championship material and they were going for honours. So for them to win was not really a surprise — we lost to the best. Obviously we were disappointed, but also happy because we learnt a lot that day.

The former Masijabule High School pupil confirmed that his preparations have been going well for the current K1 race and that to train with other experienced paddlers from the Valley, such as Mbanjwa, Sbonelo Khwela, Nqobile Makhanya, is helping him “big time”.

The “big plus” for them is that they train along the Dusi route and they are all from the same neighbourhood.

Our training and preparations are going well. We are all looking sharp and ready. Another advantage is that we are all from Mkhambathini; we know the local river very well and we are training along the route every day.

Mtolo predicts that the likes of Mvelo Mtolo, Thabani Msiya, Sandile Mtolo and Banetsi Nkowesa might also be able to raise eyebrows during the event next month.

Mark my words, all these youngsters will have a good run and are likely to secure good positions.

Mtolo said the competition will be very “tough and tight”, but he’s aiming to be on the podium on the final day.

He shot down suggestions that he’s one of the title favourites to win the three-day river race between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

No, no, please count me out. I don’t stand a chance because I can’t run outside the river like the others.

Dusi organising committee chairperson

Meanwhile, the Dusi organising committee chairperson, Steve Botha, on Wednesday said that the conditions in the Msunduzi River are “perfect, safe and clean”.

“Last weekend, we had two events along the Msunduzi River and all went well. We were also satisfied about the conditions and quality of water. I think we were also very lucky that the heavy rains that took place a few weeks ago actually cleaned the river,” said Botha.

The 2023 Dusi is scheduled for February 16 to 18.