All set for ‘Africa’s Major’

By Carl Peters

The 41st edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge comes to life at Sun City on Thursday, and “Africa’s Major” compares well with the simultaneous U.S. PGA Tour event in terms of prize money.

A very acceptable field of local and international players will be fighting for shares of a $6 million (R110,24 million) prize pot on the Gary Player Golf Course at the famous resort in North West until Sunday.

As the “heartbeat of golf in South Africa”, the Nedbank Golf Challenge not only lures several top foreign players on a regular basis, but Sun International pulls in spectators with the following claim: “Prepare to witness the world’s top golfers showcase their skills on the meticulously designed fairways and greens, while vying for the coveted championship title and a share of the impressive prize purse … Immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere as you soak up the scenic beauty and revel in the unparalleled hospitality that Sun City Resort has to offer.”

As far as competition elements go, the event is again co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and European Tour, allowing some of the best men from the latter circuit to strut their skills here.

These include defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Major winners Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and Justin Thomas, and Rolex Series champions Ryan Fox and Victor Perez.

There’s also Ryder Cup stars Max Homa, Nicolai Højgaard and Robert MacIntyre forming part of the 66-player field, with 40 of the players having won at least one European Tour competition to date.

This South African golfing jewel carries an increased number of Race to Dubai ranking points as the penultimate tournament on the 2023 European Tour schedule, ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Poland’s Adrian Meronk, who won the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters recently, comes to Sun City as the highest ranked player in the Race to Dubai rankings, narrowly ahead of Fox and Perez, who sit fourth and fifth.

Another interesting point is that Marcel Siem, who ended an eight-year wait for a European Tour victory at the Hero Indian Open in February, will be one of five Germans teeing off at Sun City on Thursday.

The others are Yannik Paul, Hurly Long, Maximillian Kieffer and Nick Bachem, who won a Sunshine Tour event earlier this season, the Jonsson Workwear Open in Gauteng in March.

The home challenge at Sun City includes Thriston Lawrence, Sunshine Tour Order of Merit winner Ockie Strydom, Zander Lombard, Louis de Jager, Branden Grace and Hennie du Plessis.

The competition has been around since 1981 and since then England’s Fleetwood has won it twice, while South African great Ernie Els has one more title to his name.

Other former champions include Major champions Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and Danny Willett.

Meanwhile, the U.S. PGA Tour features the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course from on Thursday, with a prize fund of $6,5 million.

Three South African hopefuls will be in its field — Erik van Rooyen, who triumphed in the WWT Championship in Mexico last Sunday, MJ Daffue and Dylan Frittelli.

Backed by Butterfield, the Bermuda Championship is the penultimate event of the inaugural FedExCup Fall of the American circuit and this means that some players, including Van Rooyen, will be eyeing points in this competition and the RSM Classic next week to make the cut for next year’s Tour.

According to the PGA, the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings after the RSM Classic will retain Tour exempt status for 2024.

The narrow, winding Port Royal layout reportedly offers plenty of wedge opportunities, generally leading to several mid-range birdie putts in the 10- to 15-foot range.

“Players know they’ll likely need to convert several in this range to have a chance on the back nine on Sunday,” says the PGA’s website.