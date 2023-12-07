All set for Alfred Dunhill Championship in Mpumalanga

By Carl Peters

The South African leg of the new European Tour season continues with the Alfred Dunhill Championship’s tee-off in Malelane on Thursday.

This is the third consecutive tournament that has been co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and European Tour, and there are a few more to come.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship follows the double victory by Dean Burmester at the SA Open and Joburg Open over the past two weeks in Gauteng.

The competition takes place at the stunning Leopard Creek Country Club next to the equally renowned Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga, and the prize fund is €1,5 million (R30,6 million).

The defending champion is Ockie Strydom, while the last foreigner to win the tournament was Spain’s Pablo Larrazábal in 2019.

Strydom will attempt to become only the third player in Alfred Dunhill Championship history to successfully defend his title.

The field features eight of the last nine winners of the tournament, including Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Brandon Stone.

The organisers say “innovative architectural and landscaping techniques ensure that the Leopard Creek golf course and living areas are naturally protected from animals, while lakes and small streams have been diverted through the development to create scenic vistas and interesting golf strategies”.

What’s more, “extensive use has been made of water features, and sightings of crocodile, hippo, antelope, buffalo and elephant are commonplace on the course or in the Kruger Park bordering the course”.

Meanwhile, the U.S. PGA Tour features the Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida, from Friday to Sunday.

This new, mixed-team competition at Tiburón Golf Club has a limited field of 16 male and 16 female players and comes with a purse of $4 million (R75,8 million).

No South Africans are listed in the field, while the participating teams that have the highest combined world ranking when combining stats include Lydia Ko and Jason Day; Nelly Korda and Tony Finau; Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler; and Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners.

A unique approach to the three-day competition will see scramble, foursomes and a modified four-ball format.

Aside from preparing for this new male-female affair, the PGA Tour has announced nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and the Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year) for the 2022-2023 season.

The five nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award are (alphabetically) Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler.

The four nominees for the Arnold Palmer Award are Ludvig Åberg, Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria and Vincent Norrman.