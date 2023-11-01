All set for Capital City Marathon

By Jerry Barnes

The Capital City Marathon will be back with a bang next year on February 25, 2024.

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) president and one of the founders of the race, Steve Mkasi, on Tuesday, confirmed that the organisers, partners, sponsors, the host club and the provincial athletics body are happy to keep it as a Pietermaritzburg event.

As organisers, we’re not just privileged but feel honoured to stage our race here. Also, the support we get from our local partners, sponsors and from Msunduzi Municipality is amazing.

Mkasi said that they “will go all out” to make sure the 2024 race is better than last year’s race.

“We are pulling out all the stops and will make it the best”.

He confirmed that his local organising committee has started meeting Msunduzi Municipality to address some issues that affected the race, like potholes and streetlights, last year.

Like last year, the race will be divided into three races, a 42,2 km, 21,1 km and 10 km/5 km.

The entry fee for the main race is R380 (early birds), late entry R430 (42,2 km), while the 21,1 km will be R280 (late entry R330), 10 km event R230 (late entry R270) and five kilometre fun/run walk R120.

Last year’s race 42,2 km was won by Sinethemba Tshangase (2:22,32) and the women’s main race went to Msawenkosi Nsibande (2:55,40).

The start will again be at the city hall and the finish at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium.

The prize for the first male and female winners in the 42,2 km will be R12 000, and in the half marathon it is R3 000 each.

More information can be obtained from www.webtickets.co.za or by contacting race director Mthoko Ndwandwe at 071 652 2649.

Meanwhile, distance runners Andries Sesedi and Glenrose Xaba will turn out to defend their titles, but they will have to be at their best against quality line-ups at the 2023 ASA 10 km Championships in Mbombela on Saturday.

Xaba will hope to close out a memorable season which has already seen her secure the SA titles over 10 000m on the track and 21,1 km on the road, according to a media release from Athletics SA.

She leads a strong team from Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) in the women’s race which also features Carmie Prinsloo, who earned the silver medal in the senior 10 km race at the ASA Cross Country Championships in Gqeberha last month.

ASA said that in-form athlete Cacisile Sosibo, who finished 10th in the half-marathon at the recent World Road Running Championships in Latvia, will also be among the medal contenders. She will line-up alongside Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) team-mates Diana-Lebo and Lebogang Phalula, who are twins.

The field also includes KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) star Jenet Mbhele, a former national marathon champion.

In the men’s race, Sesedi’s strongest opposition is likely to come from his CGA team-mates, according to the national body.

Central Gauteng athletes will be looking to dominate the race for the SA 10 km crown.

He will be joined by national record-holder Precious Mashele, who was part of the half-marathon team that secured the silver medal at the World Road Running Championships earlier this month.

They will be up against SA five kilometre champion Nicholas Seoposengwe, who grabbed silver behind Sesedi in last year’s race.