All set for Jonsson Workwear Open

Carl Peters

The fledgling Jonsson Workwear Open starts a new chapter at Steyn City in Gauteng on Wednesday and completes the European Tour’s current African “swing” of events.

The tournament was launched in Durban last year with co-sanctioning by the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour, but has been elevated onto the schedule of the commercially-labelled DP World Tour and comes with a prize fund worth R27 million.

ALSO READ | European Tour returns to South Africa this week

This means a higher calibre field tees off at the upmarket Steyn City on Wednesday, as the players from here and abroad follow-up action at the SDC Championship in the Eastern Cape last week and the Kenyan Open in Nairobi before that in terms of European Tour play.

What’s more is that this is the sixth tournament co-sanctioned by the ever-growing Sunshine Tour and European Tour, after four were held across South Africa and Mauritius in November and December.

As with the others, the Jonsson Workwear Open offers points for the European Tour’s “Race to Dubai” order of merit and Ryder Cup to eligible players.

South African “heavyweights” out to shade the foreign contingent this week include George Coetzee, Oliver Bekker, Justin Harding and Thriston Lawrence in the 72-hole competition.

Young Golfers

Among a younger set of hopefuls on home turf are Jaden Schaper, Dylan Naidoo and Wilco Nienaber.

Jonsson Workwear made other notable investments in team sports over the past two years by taking a minority stake in the Sharks rugby franchise in Durban and launching a title sponsorship with SuperSport United football club in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, the illustrious WGC Dell Technologies Match Play tees off at Austin Country Club in Texas, U.S., on Wednesday and runs for an unusual five days until Sunday.

South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout gets going against American Tony Finau at 5.48 pm on Wednesday (SA time) in a competition that features plenty of global stars.

ALSO READ | Tuskers over the moon

According to the format, it is a 64-man, bracket-style tournament where golfers are placed into 16 groups of four and each player plays each of the other three players in his group in 18-hole matches over the first three rounds.

The winner of each group advances to the round of 16 on Saturday morning.

The quarter-finals will be staged on Saturday afternoon and the semi-finals and final take place on Sunday.

Another “Saffer” Erik van Rooyen will bid for honours in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic from tomorrow.

The prize purse there is $3,8 million (approximately R71 million).