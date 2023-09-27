All set for SA20 auction

By Witness Reporter

Cricket SA announced yesterday that it’s “all systems go” for the second annual SA20 player auction in Johannesburg today, with over 250 local and international T20 players going under the hammer.

With only 21 picks available, the auction promises fierce bidding wars, unexpected surprises and exciting new additions to the competition.

A host of international T20 stars including Kane Richardson, Colin de Grandhomme, Robin Uthappa, Angelo Mathews, Romario Shepard and Mohammad Nawaz are up for grabs, along with some of the best homegrown local talent and upcoming rookies, according to CSA.

There will be a change to the face of the auction for this year, with renowned auctioneer, Arielle Kuper, presiding over the auction proceedings.

Her wealth of experience and charismatic style is set to thrill the audience tuning in around the world, while SuperSport brings live coverage. The live auction will be shorter than in Season 1, with 15 picks on the market as teams look to finalise their squads.

There are a total of 265 local and international players on auction. There will be five sets of players presented in the initial phase of the player auction. There will be a separate round for each of the five specialist skills: batters, wicket-keepers, all-rounders, fast bowlers and spin bowlers.

Each set will have seven to nine players presented per set, and each set will have a mix of South African and overseas players, the national body said in a statement on Tuesday.

After the first 40 players are presented, should franchises still be requiring further players to complete their squads, an “eXXpress” round will commence.

Franchises will be asked to provide a list of players (from the remaining unsold players already presented players and the remaining players on the auction list).

The players listed by the franchises will then be presented for auction until teams are filled with 17 players. Should the eXXpress round finish with teams not yet complete, there will be a last call for players and those players will be presented.

Once teams are complete with 17 players each the auction part will conclude and a break taken before the Rookie Draft commences. One of the additions to Season 2 is the introduction of the “Rookie Draft”.

Each team must sign a rookie player in the draft, a South African player who is 22 years of age or younger at the date of the auction and has not been contracted to SA20 previously.

A total of 80 players have registered for the Rookie Draft, which will take place at the conclusion of the player auction. CSA said the salary cap for Season 2 has been raised from R34 million in Season 1 to R39,1 million, an increase of R5,1 million.

For Season 2 all teams must have 19 players in total in their registered squad — 17 “normal” squad players (pre-signings + retained players plus players picked at auction); one wildcard (can be signed anytime until December 30, can be an overseas or SA player and does not count as part of salary cap), and one rookie.

The normal squad (17 players) may have a maximum of seven overseas players, while the wildcard can be overseas or South African.