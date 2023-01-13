All systems go for Dusi Canoe Marathon despite not having a title sponsor

Jerry Barnes

It’s all systems go, the stage has virtually been set and everybody is raring to go for the annual and popular Dusi Canoe Marathon.

On Thursday, Dusi Canoe Marathon’s chairperson Steve Botha confirmed to The Witness that all the preparations are going smoothly and everything is on track.

Botha said that it was a challenge and a “bit expensive” to put the event together without a headline sponsor, but he praised all the partners, stakeholders, volunteers and sponsors that are still on board and supporting the three-day Pietermaritzburg to Durban river race in mid-February.

“Our plans are going so far, so good and all well underway for Dusi 2023, although, as you know we don’t have a headline sponsor for this year’s event.

It is a bit challenging to be without a title sponsor to cover the costs, but luckily we have support from Eurosteel, CMH, SAB, aQuelle, Orange Grove Dairy, dedicated volunteers and, of course, all the paddlers.

“There’s also Canoeing South Africa, the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Union, as well as the KZN Department of Sports, Art and Culture to thank for all their support as we gear up for a cracking 2023 Dusi. All these guys are good partners, their role is very critical and we would like to thank them for staying on board and for keeping us going ,” said Botha.

Botha agreed that in two or three weeks’ time and after a couple of seeding or qualifying canoe races, “new and unknown” names are likely to crop up that are expected to challenge the household names.

“Well, I can assure you that after those races, we might have a handful of up-and-coming, but potential youngsters that will be expected to raise eyebrows during the event.”

This year’s Dusi Canoe Marathon will be staged on February 16-18 — the start will be at Camps Drift and the finish at Blue Lagoon. Household names expected to go for honours are the likes of Andy Birkett, the veteran Thulani Mbanjwa and capable Msawenkosi Mtolo.

The women’s section is expected to be dominated by the likes of Bianca Haw, Jordan Peek, Abby Solms and Christie Mackenzie. Last year during the K2 event, Birkett, paddled with David Evans and won the three-day event.

They were able to turn the tables on the team of Mbanjwa and Mtolo, who came in second place. In the women’s race, Solms and Haw snatched first place, and the runners-up were Mackenzie and Peek.