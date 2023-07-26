Amashova Classic Cycle Race is back

By Witness Reporter

The Amashova Durban Classic Cycle Race will take place on October 22, and there is going to be full road closure, according to the organisers of the race.

In addition to the main race of 106 kilometres from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, there is a 65 km half challenge and East Coast Radio 38 km fun ride on offer to riders.

The organisers said Cycle Lab will be opening its club rides for all registered riders of the Amashova.

Registered riders

Registered riders will be able to ride free of charge for the next three months leading up to the race, on the last Saturday of every month.

FinishTime will be taking over the timekeeping of the Amashova.

All cyclists in the 65 km and 106 km races will be given a disposable timing board with a timing chip included.

Participants can make transport bookings to get to the start of the main race in Pietermaritzburg, or half challenge in Cato Ridge, while water points on race day will be covered by aQuelle, along with Bluff Meat Supply and Community Chest.

The organisers also said that an inaugural Amashova Charity Golf Day will be held on October 19 at Royal Durban Golf Club.