Amashova: Gutsy win for Du Plooy, Van de Winkel

By Carl Peters

Gutsy riders Rohan du Plooy and Joanna van de Winkel led male and female participants home, respectively, in a wet 37th edition of the Amashova cycle race on Sunday.

Both of them won South Africa’s oldest classic road cycle race for the first time by edging our their rivals in sprint finishes in the inclement weather.

The 106 km main race started at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finished on Masabalala Yengwa Avenue, outside the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, with the participants needing to watch their grip and road works along the route.

Du Plooy, who is involved in the fitness and cycling industries in Gauteng, edged out Jaeden Turlow, Gustav Basson, Kent Main and Emile van Niekerk in a time of two hours, 20 minutes and 25 seconds.

The women’s category saw Van de Winkel, a former national team rider and IT professional from Hillcrest, edge out Carla Oberholzer in another sprint climax in 2:54,16, while Nadia Stuckler came a distant third in 3:07,30.

Race organisers said more than 4 000 people entered the event, but a small percentage of them stayed away.

However, the thousands who did pitch up for professional or social reasons put on a good show despite the weather.

Du Plooy said after his victory that he is delighted that he can now put “Amashova winner” on his CV, after he came second during one of his previous attempts years ago.

I am pretty excited after a year full of challenges to come out on top in Amashova. It’s a big achievement for myself and my team, Spaces. It was challenging to race in the rain, but the best part was coming out first.

Women’s elite winner Van de Winkel was equally delighted with her triumph in the wet and treacherous conditions.

I am a local, so it’s very special to win. We had good team bonding in the rain; it came bucketing down at one stage, but we made it and it’s awesome to be at the finish.

Despite the conditions, the race organisers said there were no negative incidents reported on the day and most participants did not really seem to mind the wet weather, given how hot and humid it normally is in the province.

There were also 65km and 38km races staged on Sunday.

The Amashova has been operating since 1986 as a cycling version of the Comrades Marathon, but is currently without a title sponsor.

However, it has a collection of backers in various supplier and assistance categories.

SELECTED RESULTS

Men’s 106 km

1. Rohan du Plooy 2:20,25

2. Jaeden Turlow 2:20,25

3. Gustav Basson 2:20,25

4. Kent Main 2:20,25

5. Emile van Niekerk 2:20,25

Women’s 106 km

1. Joanna van de Winkel 2:54,16

2. Carla Oberholzer 2:54,16

3. Nadia Stuckler 3:07,30