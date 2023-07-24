AmaZulu claim 2023 KZN Premier’s Cup

By Carl Peters

After five matches, five goals in regulation time and three penalty shootouts across two days of action, AmaZulu wore the biggest smiles as winners of the 2023 KZN Premier’s Cup in Durban on Sunday.

New AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco saw his men defeat Royal AM 2-0 in the “quarter-finals” of the government-sponsored tournament at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday and then edge Maritzburg United 2-1 in the semi-finals at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

Franco’s team went on to beat Kaitano Tembo’s Richards Bay 5-4 on penalties in the final of the exhibition event at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday night after no goals emerged in normal time.

But the very last kick of that shootout had to be delayed for more than 10 minutes due to a problem with the floodlights at the stadium.

When the lights came back on, veteran defender Thembela Sikhakhane took the decisive spotkick successfully.

The 43-year-old Franco said there was a still a long way to go in his team’s preparations for the coming Premier Soccer League season, but he’s proud of “what we are building”.

In their semi-final duel with Maritzburg earlier, Franco’s side were 2-0 ahead within 30 minutes after a brace from Junior Dion.

Maritzburg scored a stunning goal in the 75th minute through Zukile Kewuti to add some respect to the scoreline.

Said new Maritzburg United coach Zipho Dlangalala afterwards:

These are still early days for us, less than two weeks into our preparations. But I am encouraged by what I have seen so far. We are still assessing a lot of players.

Dlangalala’s team beat Milford 4-2 on penalties in the quarter-finals on Saturday after a goalless game.

The tournament’s other shootout came in the first semi-final on Sunday when Richards Bay edged Golden Arrows 4-3 after a goalless regulation period, before they moved into the final against Usuthu.

There was no prize money on offer. Instead, the clubs each received R831,000 from the provincial government towards preparations for the tournament and the coming season.

Fans were allowed free entry into the stadiums, and the organisers made sure female match officials were employed over the weekend.

The 2023/24 DStv Premiership is set to open on the weekend of August 4-6, and the First Division a couple of weeks later.