Imbali-born Cele to join AmaZulu as development coach

Jerry Barnes

Imbali-born Andile “S’guda” Cele will be joining AmaZulu as one of their development coaches.

The former Maritzburg City, SA U20 and Orlando Pirates midfielder is currently coaching Maritzburg City’s under-15 team and also running the Maritzburg City Development Academy.

But Cele spoke to The Witness on Monday and confirmed that he is expected to officially start his job soon with Usuthu.

In December, I received a call from Usuthu’s management asking me to come for an interview and presentation. As far as I was concerned, everything went well and I was successful. So, this year again, early in January, I received another call indicating that I was successful and they would like to offer me a position in their development structures.

Cele says although papers have been signed, AmaZulu made clear to him that he was wanted for their youth team.

At the moment, I’m still working with my U15 Maritzburg City boys, but just waiting for AmaZulu’s management to officially point out when I am starting. I can also confirm to you that they made it clear to me that they want me to take over their U19 outfit currently affiliated to Safa SAB League.

He said to be attached to the Usuthu development set-up is a “golden” opportunity.

AmaZulu is a big club with a rich history and is followed all over the country. It is also a precious team that is sincerely loved by the Zulu nation. The legacy and achievement of the brand alone is just amazing. I am really privileged, honoured and humbled to actually have been asked to be part of them. I really appreciate the opportunity and will welcome it with both warm hands.

A couple of weeks ago Cele was also appointed by uMgungundlovu’s district office of the Department of Sports and Recreation (DSR) to coach the team that competed in the Salga Games.

Cele is a qualified Safa Level 2 coach, while another local former star, Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela could also be moving to AmaZulu.