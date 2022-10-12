Analysis | 2024 Paris Olympic marathon course set to buck the trend

Norrie Williamson

The freshly-released 2024 Paris Olympic marathon course may buck the trend towards fast, flat courses, but it oozes innovation, vision and strategy.

The single-lap, 42,195 km covers most of the French capital’s tourist venues from Hotel de Ville (city hall) to Esplanade des Invalides, while debatably being the most gruelling of Olympic courses.

The original 1896 Athens marathon, replicated for 2004, had a climb of 323 metres at 32 km, followed by a 10 km freefall into the stadium. The 1992 Barcelona Olympics commenced with flat, fast coastal cruising with a torturous, 150-metre climb to the stadium.

But these pale into insignificance compared to the 438 metre ascent and 436m of descent that only 80 men and 80 women will face in August 2024.

With World Athletics increasing the qualification standard to 2:09,40, (2:28,00 for women), such hills seem illogical, but, in my opinion, the French strategy displays common sense and is highly commendable.

Most big marathons focus on flat courses, with world-class athletes being paced to fast times, but the standard is so high that only a few can compete. Who can stick with marathoner Eliud Kipchoge past 25 km? Who do you get to pace Jacob Kiplimo through to 15 km in the half marathon, when he already goes through 10 km, in the third fastest time ever, sets a world best at 15 km, then runs another break-neck 6 km on top of that?

The limited and select 80-runner fields of World Championships and Olympics are the opportunities for true, head-to-head competition to determine whether the fastest is also the best marathoner in the world?

Pacing, preparation and tactics will dominate Paris 2024 as runners attempt to overcome the climb and fall that includes inclines of 13%.

Misplaced early efforts will prove costly, but will make for spectacular TV for a mesmerised and captivated audience hesitant to miss a contender dropping back. Meanwhile, commentators will highlight Parisian features: Sustained marketing for the city and France.

But that’s not all — not by any means …

Cleverly, the organisers are allocating 40 000 specially-selected runners places in either a 10 km or the full marathon for a special Olympic edition.

Which road runner wouldn’t want the opportunity to run the Olympic marathon course during the Olympics?

That entry process will result in massive marketing, let alone the build-up and race-day fever. How many families will visit the capital simply for the race?

The inspiration for the first portion of the course is the 6 000-strong women’s march of 1786 from Hotel de Ville to Versailles Palace that ensured King Louis XVI finally ratified the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen.

This ticks all the boxes and provides a story and a heritage that can, and will, be spun, marketed, and sponsored for as long as required.

Consider also that Paris already has over 45 000 runners in its annual faster, flatter, City Marathon in early April.

This public Olympic Marathon 2024 may well result in a second annual marathon, providing the city with another massive economic and tourism boost.

Like Athens, permanent kilometre posts may be erected along the route to establish a designated walk, run, or open-top bus city tour. The blue line may continue as a tourist and runner guide for years to come.

There is the promise of a tough head-to-head Olympic race; a massive captive Olympic audience ready to be brain-washed on France and Paris’s features and attractions; two sold-out mass events that runners will sell their souls to be part of; plus a gambit of options and opportunities for future benefit of the sport, the city and the country.

South Africans should be excited.

In 2003, the Paris World Championships saw the trio of the late Ian Syster (2:10:17), Hendrick Ramaala (2:10:37) and Gert Thys (2:15:00) earn team bronze.

The hilly 2024 course can suit South Africans even if there is the usual August heat.

With the correct preparation, the likes of Gerda Steyn, with her background in Two Oceans and Comrades is well suited to this.

The major SA challenge is qualifying, primarily due to the lack of vision and leadership.

The tighter qualification criteria, together with the move of SA Marathon from cool May to hot, humid March, by a potentially sport-destroying return to June of Comrades, means athletes will be forced to go overseas in search of a fast, cool temperature race. This disadvantages them from lack of course knowledge, costs, lack of local pacers and limited acclimatisation.

But what do the vociferous 40-plus-year-old social media recreational Comrades and Oceans runners care? They have the comfort of training for Comrades through autumn and don’t need to face a few days that dip below zero.

This shows how weak SA runners are compared to their northern hemisphere counterparts who are compelled to dress up to handle regular snow, ice, wind, rain, and complete darkness for the entire three months in building for Boston, London, Rotterdam and Paris.

But while Paris 2024 is visionary, the decision to put Comrades and Two Oceans seven weeks apart appears suicidal to road running and the sport.

Worldwide entries remain 40-35% lower as runners have found alternatives and many cannot afford the entry cost, which is higher because numbers are down. A four-day trip to the Cape in mid-April, followed by three days in Durban two pay days later, will be challenging when 46% of population are on grants and 37% unemployed.

Clubs anxious to capitalise on qualification have repositioned their races between January and May.

The date conflicts are “killers”.

Loskop 50, and Elands Valley clash one week after Oceans.

Johnson Crane, Edenvale, Vaal Marathon, Om Die Dam and Bergville Ladysmith to mention a few major events piled on top of each other, ensuring none will gain the numbers, and hence media and sponsorship to be sustainable.

It’s time the sport acknowledged that post-Covid road running is not pre-Covid running.

In Durban and the Cape, many races use the same “special” routes (Kings Park and beach, and Sea Point, Gardens, city centre), unlike London, New York, Boston, Berlin that create and protect their demand for a unique running experience.

Ironically, this lack of vision, leadership, and appreciation of athletics’ workings, emanates from social media and selfish interests of the average Comrades runner who feels unable to dress for winter running.

Ag shame, man!