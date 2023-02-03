Analysis: All bodes well for a fantastic autumnal season of fishing

Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at the Kingfisher in PMB: Last week’s rains brought the heatwave to an end, and some rain it was … the storm that pulled over the Midlands at the weekend dropped up to 60 mm in places.

Since then, it seems that summer — as we know it — is back on track, with hot, clear days and a late afternoon/evening thunderstorm.

The recent storms have been dropping between 20-30 mm at a time, and with the water table still in good shape, the rivers are getting a good feed from the runoff.

It seemed that rivers were dropping in the heatwave, and the water coming over Midmar was slowing, but it’s come back and there is a good push coming over the wall again.

All bodes well for a fantastic autumnal season as soon as the weather ups and downs calm down …

Stillwater anglers of the Natal Fly Fishers Club were pretty excited by the recent cooler weather and the rains, but as indicated by the committee, bear in mind that it takes a good number of cool weather days (and nights) before stillwater will be cool enough to reopen the waters.

Of note is that the NFFC waters were closed till mid-March last year … so there is going to be a wait still while the NFFC monitors for now.

The trout river beats managed by the NFFC remain open however. Reports indicate that the recent rains have had an ameliorating effect on water temperatures in the upper beats.

One report from an ardent local angler (no names mentioned to protect the innocent!) made a proper pig of himself recently, reporting no less than 14 fish of between 7-13 inches/18-33 cm … all on the dry fly … from one of the very upper beats.

He noted that water temperature was 17°C to start, but did rise to 20°C later in the heat of the day and he sensibly called it quits.

There also a couple of reports from some of the lower beats noting water temperatures of 20°C to start and fishing slow at best with only one or two fish reported.

So if you are headed out to the river, plan an early trip to take advantage of the lower temps (water and air) and fish till mid or late morning.

It is also highly recommended that anglers carry a thermometer — as accurate temperature reports from the waters are very useful for management purposes.

We reported last week on the MLF (Major League Fishing) event that took place Albert Falls Dam this past weekend — the fishing was really tough, with very few fish coming out … some anglers even hitting the dreaded blank for the event! The big fish were in hiding, and with a scorcher of a day, water temperature reached 30°C!

As many as 24 boats fished the event … congrats to first place winners Martin de Kock and Teun Schuss with 830 points. So, while the weather was “decent” enough, the dam switched off as a result of the barometric pressure being right down. Any ardent angler will tell you that when the pressure is down … lockjaw is the result. By comparison, Midmar is still reportedly fishing well.

Saturday see’s the first event in the Joey’s Towing Tournament Trail season to be held on Albert Falls Dam — we wish all anglers Tight Lines and look forward to the results. Also mentioned last week is the 19th edition of the very popular New Hanover Prep Bass Fishing Competition coming up on March 11.

Entries are open, and you can enter online — see the social media pages for the link.

A good number of anglers are heading north to Sterkfontein Dam, which by all reports, is still firing on all cylinders. Popular with the dry fly anglers, flies of choice are the Good Dr’s Beetle (purple still the predominant colour of choice), with hoppers right up there in the firm favourites.

Scaly anglers are also reporting some fish under difficult conditions of high and dirty water in the lower reaches of the rivers. Weighted nymphs and jig buggers are the popular flies at present.

• Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there. Take a few moments to pick up some litter and take it to the nearest bin.

Tight lines and screaming reels.

• Please send any info about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za.