Analysis : Anglers forced towait for the rain

By Jan Korrubel

Herewith this week’s report from Jan, the Kingfisher in PMB:

While not quite the “all four seasons” over a weekend we reported on previously, it sure was 50:50, with extremely hot and blustery conditions to start, and then cold, and light rain conditions.

If you were out and throwing a line, hope you caught the best of it … and top tip — the Norwegian weather gods are predicting the same again, so keep an eye on the forecast!

Again, all the mizzle did was to settle some dust for a day … and sadly get the lawn excited, adding to the weekend chore list (not my fave activity!).

Back to the blistering conditions it was at the start of the week, with the rivers looking skyward, looking for more of the drippy stuff.

I was in the northern ‘Berg last weekend, and although I had been warned, took gear along in the hope of throwing a line for a scaly or a rainbow trout on the upper Tugela … it was in vain, and images I sent to regulars that frequent the area said that it’s the lowest they have ever seen it up there.

After initial excitement of the river season opening last month, the river anglers of the Natal Fly Fishing Club are now starting to hang back in the wait for rain … there was only a single return from the Mooi River over the past week.

A couple of good fish just shy of the 12-inch/30 cm mark came to hand though, probably from the deeper runs.

Water temperature wasn’t reported, but with the recent spells of heat, pretty sure that temp will be up … not a good thing for the fish, especially in the upper skinny water beats. Please handle your fish with care and get them back as quickly as possible.

It seems like Sunday is the (usual) day for fishing on the weekend, as there were only two returns from the NFFC stillwater anglers. Good news again that the NFFC stocking programme is going well, as one of the reports showed the angler getting stuck into the “stockies” in the 7-9 inch/18-23 cm and 9-11 inch/23-28 cm range, with some better fish in the 15-17 inch/38-43 cm and 17-19 inch/43-48 cm brackets in between.

Some private stillwaters produced recently. PMB lady angler Carmen Barends got stuck into a mixed bag of brown and rainbow trout at Troutbagger — a well-known Midlands venue for trout and bass.

No word on water temperature, but it is important to note as it WILL greatly assist in where, and how, you fish a body of water, stillwater especially.

As we progress into the heat of summer, fish might be found cruising the shallows in the early morning after waters have cooled overnight.

Daytime temps will send fish (trout especially) into the depths as they look for the cooler, oxygenated water as the surface waters get baked. A thermometer should be part of every angler’s kit.

The deathly silence of fishy tales and pics on the bass fishing socials continues … word has it that Albert Falls continues to be (very) tough at present, while Midmar is producing, the fish apparently in full spawn. But as they say: no pics, no proof … so guys, c’mon now, time for a bit of show and tell!

The scaly anglers are grinning ear to ear however; with river conditions as they are on the upper beats (ask me how I know), the lower sections are where the action is at present, and some cracking fish have been reported from the Umkomaas River.

With plenty fish in the 20-40 cm/8-16 inch bracket that will keep one busy, it’s the reports of the lunkers that will keep one going back at the prospect of getting stuck in.

The NFFC beat on the Umko did just that this weekend with three fish that topped the 21 inch/53 cm mark, the biggest of which stretched into the 25-27 inch/63-68 cm bracket! Well Done and Congrats to Andre Vorster.

On the yellowfish front, Sterkfontein season is just around the corner. There are a few reports of anglers headed north already for what is arguably South Africa’s best sight-fishing venue for cruising yellows. We look forward to reporting as the season hots up. Thanks Jan.

Watch out for our very own Gilbert Foxcroft and Adriaan van der Merwe in the specimen sections, they join Petri and land some awesome carp. Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there. Take a few moments to pick up some litter and take it to the nearest bin. Tight lines and screaming reels.

