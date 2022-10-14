Analysis: Anglers gear up as summer seems to be settling in nicely

Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at The Kingfisher in Pietermaritzburg: After last week’s confused weather, summer seems to be settling in nicely — hot, steamy days and then hints of a late afternoon thunderstorm … but just “advertising” at present with a spit and spot here and there …

While there was a forecast of some proper rain (30 mm+) for the weekend, that has backed off to less than half … but fingers crossed that it’s on its way, as water levels will be dropping quickly now.

With current summer temperatures, the upper reaches of the rivers are warming rapidly — reports are indicating temps between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius. Already, 20 starting to get into the margins of uncomfortability for the trouts!

The Natal Fly Fishers Club beats on the Bushmans River continue to provide some excellent fish up to 15inches / just shy of 40 cm.

With the bigger water on these beats, nymphing tactics are generally used in the deeper sections, with the dry fly reserved for the shallow, ruffle waters — a personal favourite of mine.

As far as nymphs go, the GUN remains a firm favourite in either black or “golden” livery, along with the usual selection of other natural-coloured nymphs (such as GRHE / PTN / Zak).

With the dry fly, a Klinkhamer-style parachute emerger is a personal favourite, along with Elk-hair Caddis and other parachutes, straight-shank dries.

Such nymphs are equally successful for yellowfish — both the Natal scaly and Vaal smallmouth — and was the topic of this week’s fly-tying demonstrations at the monthly meeting of the Natal Fly Dressers Society.

Local angler, Dr Justen Dralle, demonstrated his take on a generis nymph pattern along with a GUN-style patter, both tied on a jig hook with locally-sourced material (for the most part).

The main ingredient of the flies was Egyptian Goose, used for the tail and body of the flies, sourced from Uplands Conservation, an NGO aimed at promoting local, sustainable use of feather and fur gathered from the hunting fraternity. I look forward to putting the flies I tied during the demonstrations to the test shortly.

The scaly anglers continue to bring out some good fish — with both the Umkomaas and Tugela Rivers still fishing well.

More locally, had a great report from angler George Harris that recently for his PB scaly of 50 cm / just shy of 20 inches on the Umgeni. Great fish that George reports put up a good account of itself.

The stillwater trout are also on the feed, with good fish reported from the NFFC waters.

With the warmer temps, fish are holding somewhat deeper — but that’s where the big ‘uns lie! — the downside being that they can stitch you into the weeds at the bottom, resulting in a bit of a tussle to get them up, risking a potential butt off.

As mentioned last week, better then to “tippet up” in an attempt to control the game, as opposed to the fish controlling you.

Also better to get the fish in quicker for that all-important “hero shot” before a successful release. Current popular flies are woolly buggers, minnows and dragon / damselfly patterns.

It’s competition season, and Saffa (South African Fly Fishing Association) moves on from the recent Youth Nationals to the Senior B Nationals to be held in Underberg shortly.

More news from the competition front is that the Sabaa (South African Bass Anglers Association) Juniors event was held at Albert Falls this past weekend. Some excellent fish came out, with the winning bag of five fish coming in at 10,22 kg. There was also a 4,98 kg reported. Well done to all the young anglers.

Summer is definitely the time for bass fishing — both Alberts and Midmar continue to produce the goods for both the bank and boat anglers.

Tight lines and screaming reels!

* Please send any info about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za