Analysis: Anglers make the most of their return to the river

By Jan Korrubel

Here is this week’s report from Jan at the Kingfisher in Pietermaritzburg: “We are now two weeks into the trout rivers season and judging by the returns coming in from the Natal Fishers Club anglers, there are some happy anglers about.

I, for one, would have been on my favourite trout stream on opening day on September 1, had I not been a tad further north and on an ever-so-slightly-larger river system … I hasten to note that I did throw a fly on said river, but unfortunately came up empty-handed, while a friend managed to open his account for the trip; can I call it a shared fish?”

Reports are that the rivers were crystal clear and (rather) low, so while it seems that somebody forgot to close the fridge door earlier this week, that little of snow up on high will help just a bit.

Returns show that the primary river of choice for the NFFC anglers has been the Bushman’s River, with the Umgeni and Mooi rivers not far behind. Water temperatures are pretty optimal, sitting at between 13 and 15°C.

With some anglers making the most of their return to the river and fishing the first couple of days of the season straight … most fish have been in the 9-11 inch / 23-28cm range, but there has been a good showing of fish in the 11-13 inch / 28-33cm and 13-15 inch / 33-38cm brackets. At the top end of the tape measure, some excellent early season fish have been reported in the 17-19 inch / 43-48cm bracket from both the Umgeni and Bushman’s systems.

While the flies of choice have been primarily nymphs, there has been word of dry fly getting taken as well. Happy days.

There are still a good number of anglers who prefer still over running water as there is this perceived level of “technical skill” thought to be required to tackle a river (pun intended). Apart from lighter gear (1-3wt rods preferred over the 5-6wts used for still water), not at all true.

I find river fishing easier than still water … come and chat to me in Kingfisher-PMB for some inside tips and tricks. I am now also champing at the bit to get myself out onto a trout stream. Let’s hope that happens sooner than later, but first I need to get stuck into my river fly box that has been neglected this year for the wee tour north.

As the weather settled after the challenging fishing of August, there have been an equal number of returns from the still water anglers, and a similar equality in the size ranges of fish caught. Water temperatures are sitting at around the 13°C mark. The biggest still water fish reported were in the 17-19 inch / 43-48cm bracket.

Successful flies have been a mixed bag from the larger woolly buggers, zonker and leech patterns, down to chironomids and mergers.

Top tip: Start fishing with what you are familiar and confident with. If nothing is happening, you have some time to re-evaluate your choice and change.

Last weekend saw the NFFC holding a Scaly Clinic at Nyala Pans on the Umkomaas River.

Word from the anglers was that it was a very successful event, with all anglers coming away with something new in their arsenal to tackle these “freshwater bonefish”.

Next month will see the NFFC offering a still water clinic. Watch the NFFC socials for confirmation of date and booking. The NFFC has confirmed that there will a (trout) river clinic following the still water clinic.

On the bass front, anglers are reporting that the fish are moving up to spawn, both Albert Falls and Midmar are producing some excellent fish.

Soft plastics and rattle baits are currently top of the menu.

Word from the water is that Nagle Dam has been producing some excellent fish in the 4-5kg bracket.

Local angler Tyron McGarry had a good day on the water at Alberts on his pontoon boat, with reports of “flat dogs” about, not sure that I would be dipping my ankles!

Fish were averaging in the 1-2kg bracket, with the biggest fish pulling the scale to 2,5kg.

Michael at Kingfisher-PMB also reported a good day out at Midmar recently. Come and chat to him for the inside track on catching bucket mouths.

• Please send any information about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za