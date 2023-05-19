Analysis: Anglers making the most of the rivers before winter sets in

By Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB is that after last weekend’s brief spit and a spot of the wet stuff, the weather has held up nicely this past week … but with the clear skies at night, yikes it has suddenly got chilly in the mornings … those early morning winter starts to go fishing are going to require some strong coffee and a big promise of fish!

Let’s hope they get the memo and we can look forward to a cracker of a winter season.

The Natal Fly Fishers Club anglers have been on the water this week, with some great returns from both the river and stillwater anglers.

There is less than two weeks to go for the river anglers before official season closure, and the winter stillwater season takes over completely for the next three months.

So “min dae” if you want to sort out your river fix before the withdrawal symptoms start kicking in.

For the stillwater anglers, the season kicks off with a bang with the first three weekends in June taken up by the Kamberg Trout Festival, Leg 1 of the TOPS Corporate Challenge, followed by the Boston Fly Fishing Festival.

Yours truly is fishing the first and third of these events, but as said, those chilly morning starts and frozen rod eyes are going to be something else … The scaly (Natal yellowfish) anglers are also making the most of the rivers before it gets too cold, and some excellent fish are coming to hand.

The stillwater anglers are not slouching either, and the bulk of the fish reported have been in the upper 30 cm to early 40 cm, that is 13/17-inch, bracket. But as is usually the case, there have been some whales reported, through the 50 cm class to just shy of 60 cm, that is 20–24-inch class.

Looking forward to reporting on a few of those from the upcoming events. Dams are all nice and full, with most clear, and with the recent temperature drop, fish are in a feeding frenzy before the bugs go to sleep. Flies of choice are still on the larger end of the spectrum with buggers, dragons and minnows your Go To patterns.

The bass appear to have gone on the quiet — that, or the guys that are still catching are not ‘fessing up! No news from Alberts Falls Dam, but word from Midmar is that there are still fish to be had. With the waters cooling, especially along the edges and shallow margins now, so a #TopTip seen recently is to head to deeper water, where the water temperatures will remain more constant.

Baitfish will also head for these areas as the underwater vegetation will also stick around longer and afford them some cover … and the predators will follow the food. #TopTip no. 2 is Fish Slow — generic across pretty much all freshwater species, fish in in cooler / cold water will move slower … imitation is the name of the game, so follow suit with your lures.

Popular currently are soft plastics and paddle tails, weighted to get to the bottom in deeper water. In other reports, carp are still on the surface at Albert Falls Dam — but might be somewhat picky as there is plenty midge around and the fish are just slurping them off the surface.

So no specific flies or lures, just get it in front of them and hope that it ends up in their path and in the gob as they hoover along the surface. Early mornings best, as they tend to be less line shy — as the light gets up, they can get spooky and spook one, you spook the shoal.

Meanwhile, the KZN Angler News audio fishing report is South Africa's first fishing podcast series that focuses on the latest fishing reports of the East Coast. It delivers true and accurate content from the province's most prominent anglers on a weekly basis on various facets of angling.

This report is free and available on all major Podcast platforms including Apple Pods, Google Pods, Spotify and Deezer as well as SA’s most popular Facebook Pages. https://ansapodcast.buzzsprout.com Please send any info about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za.