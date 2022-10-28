Analysis: Anglers navigate wet weather

Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB: Over the last couple of weeks, we have been hinting that summer seems to be trying to get under way … well, with the arrival of the rains over the last week, we can finally say that it’s here …

Happy days for some — the trout streams that were low and warm must now have received some input … but maybe not for the scaly anglers as some reports indicate that the lower reaches are chocolate and currently blown out.

Our “request” for a 20-30 mm dump was granted — the rainfall reports across the Midlands averaging in that ballpark — but also has resulted in places receiving rainfall of between 40-60 mm … there was also a report of a gauge overflowing, which is 100m+!

Understandably, the wet kept most anglers off the waters, so we have only a few returns from the Natal Fly Fishers Club (NFFC) to gauge at what’s going on out in the wild (yours truly hasn’t been able to get out yet, but I hope to rectify that soon enough). I would also like to urge all anglers — trout more specifically — to get a thermometer and check water temperature as this is a useful indicator as to where fish will be, and, perhaps more importantly, when it’s dangerous for the fish if you are practising C&R.

The valleys and troughs of the southern ‘Berg are variable in the amount of rainfall they receive, so while one valley might be white water rafting material, the next door valley might be fishable.

This was clearly the case across the Midlands, as one report from the central area noted that the Umgeni River was “unfishable due to discolouration”, while another report further west from the Bushmans River logged a good number of fish in the 7-15″ / 18-38 cm range, two days after the main rains. Good news for my “home” river …

The couple of returns from the NFFC stillwaters indicate the fish are unperturbed by the rains and for those intrepid anglers that took the chance and made it out there — I am guessing that it was the “Mudlands” out there — it was game on.

Some great fish were reported in the 13-19 inch/33-48 cm ballpark. So gear up your 4×4 as the only way you are going to find out if the fish are willing is to get out there and throw a line!

Making the local news is that Hilton-based angler and former chair of the NFFC, Andrew Fowler, will be releasing his second book over the coming weeks.

Delicate Presentations — A fly fisher’s Novel will be launched in PMB on Thursday, November 17 at Hilton Station, followed by a Durban launch at Xplorer Fly Fishing on Saturday, November 19.

This weekend sees the second clinic of the NFFC’s 50th year celebrations. Aimed at stillwater anglers, the clinic will host well-known angler and guide, Jeremy Rochester, who will be imparting his expertise. Held at Nottingham Road, attendees will be able to fish the nearby NFFC waters to put the teachings into practice.

There hasn’t been much news from the local bass waters — seems that only a lucky few are finding the fish, and rumour has it, some good ones too from both Albert Falls and Midmar. The anglers responsible are keeping it pretty quiet though, but you know how it goes … word usually gets out!

In the meantime, “No pics, no proof” as they say … so guys, ‘fess up and let’s have a show and tell!

Reaction bites are apparently what’s catching the fish — with strip-style baits and chatterbaits getting mentioned.

Internationally however, there has been plenty to show and tell — and no tall tales either! South Africa took silver at the World Black Bass Championships held on Lake Murray, South Carolina in the USA. Huge congrats to the team, and especially vice-captain and local PMB-based angler Martin de Kock.

We haven’t reported on the water levels for a while, so with the start of the summer rains proper, here’s where we are at currently: happy to report that the Umgeni system is sitting at 94%, with individual dam levels as follows: Spring Grove 90%, Mearns overflowing from the weekend rains at 105%, both Midmar and Albert Falls sitting just shy of 93%, and Wagondrift Dam just shy of 98%.

Great place to be at going into summer, and with the full rains still to come, we will be seeing more dams overflowing very shortly”.

