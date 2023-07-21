Analysis: Anglers on standby as weather gods have their say

By Jan Korrubel

Looks like we are in for a bit of a chilly ride as a results of a another BIG system moving upcountry at present.

The Norwegian weather gods show that we might even have a double system as there is a slight recovery for a day on the weekend, followed by another dip come the start of the new week.

Barometric pressure has already fallen through the floor over the last 48 hours, so I suspect that the fishing might not be so “fishy” as one would hope in the coming days …

On the upside, since the previous cold snap, the weather has been great, and the fishing turned on.

There have been some great fish coming to hand across the board — no doubt they already knew that the next proverbial was about to hit the fan and took advantage of conditions … after all, they generally know better than we do, don’t they?

ALSO READ | It’s setting up to be a great autumn’s fishing

The trout stillwaters of the Natal Fly Fishers Club has provided some action this week!

Apart from a couple of fish reported in the returns of last week that were in the 30-40 cm / 12-16 inch range, most the fish reported were 50-60 cm / 20-23 inch bracket, and a good few over the 60 cm / 23 inch mark! That’s some great fishing.

Interestingly, water temperatures have continued to drop, and while most of the waters are now in single figures temps (there was even a report of 5°C), larger flies like dragonfly and minnow patterns are still working — fished in tandem with a smaller pattern like a bloodworm or midge/chironomid and you have a deadly combo!

It must also be said that this season has been a pearler, one of the better winters with a good number of excellent fish being reported.

Fingers crossed that it continues for the remainder of the season as we work our way towards summer.

As mentioned last week, while the snow up top might make for some fridge-like conditions for a couple of days, the melt is simply great for the rivers … keeping levels up and the waters flowing, even a good flush.

With only just over six weeks to go, things are looking good for a great start to the season.

Scalies (Natal Yellowfish) are also about, with some fish being reported from the Umgeni River.

Winter fish tend to be the better fish, and while usually targeted with smaller size nymph and caddis patterns, bigger fish need to eat more so don’t be shy to upscale your fly / lure.

Dragon and damselfly patterns work well for the fly guys, and for the conventional anglers, a 4 cm hard plastic has been doing the business.

Getting some great experience in the international arena, is the South African Youth Fly Fishing Team that is currently partaking in the 20th FIPS Mouche World Youth Fly fishing Championships in Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina from July 16-23. After a couple of days’ practice sessions, the lads started fishing this week — wishing them “tight lines” and we look forward to reporting the results.

The KZN Juniors held a trial on a Kamberg water last weekend, and although conditions were reported to be tough over the two days, all the lads managed to beat the dreaded blank, which is always great.

Congrats to all the junior anglers who kept going until the very last minute!

ALSO READ | Fishing picks up as the sun comes out

Next trial is scheduled for August … time for some Yellows.

The bass have also been playing the game this last week, with good fishing being reported from Albert Falls and Midmar dams.

Word from the water is the pre-spawn has begun, and the big fish are on the move.

Surface water temperatures are reported still up in the mid-teens, with fish in the 3-5 kg range being reported.

Trolling the socials (yes, pun intended), young Tristan Saville was spotted sporting an Albert Falls bucketmouth that appears to be 4 kg plus — well done and congrats young man!

The Sabaa (South African Bass Anglers Association) KZN Junior League anglers enjoyed a family fun day on a picture-perfect Albert Falls Dam this last weekend.

Local stalwarts of the sport shared some tips and tactics regarding preparation for events as well as different fishing techniques.

The annual Albert Falls Classic will be held on August 24-26.

The carp are active in Midmar for the bank anglers, and at Albert Falls Dam, carp are still being seen sipping off the surface on the flat, calm days. Great fun to be had on fly or light tackle.

Meanwhile, the KZN Angler News audio fishing report is South Africa’s first fishing podcast series that focuses on the latest fishing reports of the East Coast.

This report is free and available on all major Podcast platforms including Apple Pods, Google Pods, Spotify and Deezer as well as SA’s most popular Facebook Pages. https://ansapodcast.buzzsprout.com

• Please send any information about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za