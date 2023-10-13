Analysis: Bass anglers off to Albert Falls

By Jan Korrubel

Jan at the Kingfisher in Pietermaritzburg says: With three iffy weekends on the trot regarding the weather, I think we can put some stead in the forecast that is looking good for the next week.

The big bank of cloud that has been obscuring the eastern half of the country looks set to start moving off shortly and we can expect some balmy summer days with temperatures up to the mid-20s over the next week or so.

While we have had a tad more rain since the previous report (maximum of 9 mm was reported closer to the Berg), we would have liked to see more rain on the horizon. We are, however, thankful that the temperature forecast is not back in the high 30s.

ALSO READ | Analysis: This winter season has seen some of the best fishing that the Midlands has to offer

Reports coming in from the river anglers, both from the Natal Fly Fishers Club and visiting anglers, are that the upper reaches are (very) low, but there are some fish to be had in some of the lower stretches that still have holding water.

Locally, the NFFC beats on the uMngeni River in the Dargle have provided some action, with fish being reported at 28cm to 33cm, all the way through to the 43cm to 48 cm mark. The water temperature is reported at 18°C to 20°C, which is already borderline.

The Bushman’s River at Giant’s Castle Reserve showed some of its brown trout last weekend, and news from further afield is that the InjisuthI River provided some fun with a plethora of wild rainbows around the 25cm mark.

Again, there were only two returns from the NFFC still water anglers for the past week. Last Saturday’s hot and windy conditions made some work for the float tube anglers who ventured out … pretty sure they skipped “leg day” on Monday. They were rewarded with a good range of fish, starting in the 18cm to 23cm bracket, all the way into the 53cm to 58cm class.

As for, “what are they eating?” (the most frequently asked question), fish were reported to be regurgitating minnows and snails.

A common inhabitant of our still waters is the Chubbyhead Barb (Enteromius, formerly Barbus anoplus, commonly known as a “ghiliemientjie”), a very effective fly for which is an olive zonker baitfish pattern (see for example, the Cactus Minnow by Jan Korrubel at https://www.fosaf.org.za/read-FOTM-432.php).

Snails are seen as the nemesis of most still-water anglers, but can be effectively imitated by a sunken DDD, darkened with a brown or black marker pen.

Maybe, just maybe, it had something to do with banging the drum regarding the lack of fish reports from the bass anglers, but I am happy to report that a 4,5kg bucket mouth made an appearance at Midmar. Absolute cracker of a fish, Gareth Potgieter.

Overall, Midmar is fishing well with good numbers of fish coming to hand around the 1,5kg mark. Carp and barbel are also making a showing.

With the SA Bass Angling Association (Sabaa) KZN Juniors’ event taking place on Albert Falls this weekend, the dam has seen some practise activity from the juniors, and even showed off some fish. This weekend also sees the PMB Bassmasters Triple Skins Bass Challenge taking place at Albert Falls. We wish all the anglers tight lines and look forward to reporting on these events next week.

ALSO READ | Analysis: It’s setting up to be a great autumn’s fishing

After last week’s report of a 63cm to 68cm fish from the NFFC beat on the Umkomaas, the scaly anglers have gone quiet. Sterkfontein last weekend, however, showed what’s to come, and Jeremy Rochester of Escape Fly Fishing reported a great weekend of fishing.

With the sterkies season just around the corner, this month’s meeting of the Natal Fly Dressers Society had Jan Korrubel tying up the ‘Balbyter Ant’, which in smaller sizes is a great pattern for the cruising yellows of Sterkfontein.

Pop into the shop and chat to Jan if you are keen to get into this creative arm of fly fishing.

Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there. Take a few moments to pick up some litter and take it to the nearest bin.

Also, please send any info about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za

Tight lines and screaming reels!