Analysis: Bass fishing at its peak as summer approaches

Jan Korrubel

For all those guys who are getting ready for their holidays, make sure you check your tackle before you go away.

There is nothing worse than getting to your holiday destination and having gear that is not working. Getting reels serviced and rod guides checked is vital.

Also, maybe it’s time to replace that nylon/braid on your reel … The freshwater facets have been much the same as last week with the bass fishing being at its peak as we move into summer.

The bass fishing has been on a high with some amazing fish being caught in the last few weeks.

The methods reported have varied from place to place but the faster moving search baits have been producing some good bites recently.

With crankbait fishing, remember that the cranks need to touch the bottom, so make sure their maximum depth is deeper than the depth you are fishing.

Midmar and Nagle have been producing some fantastic bass fishing with those putting in the time on these venues bringing home full live wells.

Spinnerbaits have been the best reported searching bait. In clean water, use the standard willow blades in silver with a white or chartreuse/white skirt.

In the dirtier water, change the blades for Colorado blades in gold or orange with a chartreuse skirt. These little changes can make all the difference. The carp fishing has been consistent for the past few weeks. The smaller fish have kept most of the anglers busy in the dams.

Albert falls has been fishing well for the carp guys with the new water levels opening up more fishing area. The flooded grass is a honey hole for the carp to feed in, so placing your bait near these areas is always a good idea. The specimen anglers have been fishing a lot of private waters with good success.

Those fishing the public waters have reported success from both Nagle and Inanda. Boilies have been the bait of choice for the bigger fish with a bed of mixed particles proving to be a great attraction. The trout fishing has started to slow down in the dams, but this does not mean it is not worth the drive.

There are still a lot of decent fish being landed. Streamers and faster moving flies have done well as searching patterns while the hotter days have required a slower approach. Midges and buzzers have come in to their own on these hot days.

The streams are fishing well in the cleaner water so look for these sections and enjoy the hours of fun these streams hold. Tight lines and screaming reels!

