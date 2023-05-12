Analysis: Colder weather spoiling things

By Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB: After the droves of anglers that were out and about over the Easter long weekend, last weekend’s weather threw a spanner in the works, with very few returns or news off the water as a result!

With the first snows reported, it seems like winter has finally got its foot in the door and will be popping through properly any moment now. With only two returns each received, there were slim pickings for the anglers of the Natal Fly Fishers Club.

No doubt the spell of weather put the fish down for the stillwater anglers, where only a handful of stockies were reported. Fishing prior to the system that came over mid-weekend, the river anglers were more successful, with some good fish reported from the Mooi River.

Of note was a 15-17 inch / 38-43cm brown trout taken by local angler Sean Rogers, with wife Pru notching up her first couple of wild river browns … all on dry fly! Well Done guys — that a great day’s fishing.

Sean notes that the fish that he caught was a solid male, with a well-developed kype, indicating that nuptial season is well under way.

Winter season coming

With the snows up top, I am sure that water temperatures will drop quickly now, and with only three weeks left in the river season, best to get out now before the fish simply disappear.

The Underberg Himeville Trout Fishing Club recently hosted another of their annual Autumn “Rivers in May Fly Fishing Festival” — fishing the local waters in Underberg, participants in teams of two get to fish four different beats on private waters over the two days.

Reports tell that there is no shortage of fish in these waters, with everyone getting more than a few fish! Put this one on the calendar for me next year! The Kokstad Flyfishing Club’s 24th annual stillwater festival was also held over the weekend of April 28-30 2023 — of note is that over 700 fish found their way into the anglers’ nets, with the top five fish reported from the event all over the magical 23 inches / 60 cm mark; the smallest of the five pulling the tape to 65 cm / 25 inches and the largest to 27 inches / 69 cm!

Some absolute cracking fish, once again showing why the dams of “EG” are revered in trout fishing circles. Sticking with the fly anglers, this month’s meeting of the Natal Fly Dressers Society saw local tying guru Wayne Stegen demo a recently developed Dragonfly pattern of his own design.

The meeting was very well attended, as when Wayne offers to open his fly box, the tyers come running out from the woodwork! Any fly anglers who would like to start tying their own flies, or attend meetings, stop by the Kingfisher-PMB and chat to Jan.

While the bite was definitely slower this past weekend compared to the Easter weekend, the scaly (Natal yellowfish) anglers still found some good fish on the Mooi River before the weather system affected the state of play. Euro-nymphing with weighted flies was the name of the game, with natural-coloured nymphs doing the business.

Top flies are gold and copper beadhead jig patterns, tied in both nymph and bugger styles. Albert Falls Dam played along very nicely last weekend, as competitors in the Joey’s Towing Tournament Trail enjoyed a good day out on the dam … the top two teams both weighing bags north of 14 kg!

Interestingly, neither of these bags contained the biggest fish of the day, which pulled the scale to 4,5 kg — congrats to Tim Probert! Second spot went to a fish of 4,1 kg. Sounds like a great day on the water. As usual, Midmar Dam is reported still fishing well across a number of species.

Dam levels

And as we head into winter, dam levels are looking real good still — Albert Falls (99,7%), Midmar Dam (96,8%), Spring Grove Dam (97,1%), Mearns Dam still overflowing (103,6%) and Wagondrift Dam (99,91%).

Please send any info about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za